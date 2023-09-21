Cloud Architect
Telescope Services AB har sedan 1999 jobbat med att rekrytera de främsta mjukvaruspecialisterna från hela världen. Vårt huvudkontor ligger i Lund, med rekryteringsnoder i mer än tio länder, och vi är idag ca 100 medarbetare på plats här i Sverige.
Job Description:
As a Cloud Architect you would assist in the design and development of next-generation Cloud based solutions.
Responsibilities could include new cloud native solutions, porting existing solutions to a cloud platform, or recommending work to update existing cloud solutions.
You would provide guidance for development teams with mixed cloud experience and be able to document the solution at the appropriate levels. Strong verbal and written communication skills are a must as a key participant on projects.
BACKGROUND
You have experience with at least one of the major cloud platforms (MS Azure, AWS, Google, etc).
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
