Clinical Research Coordinator
2024-02-13
Natural Cycles is an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues working in Stockholm, Geneva, New York and remotely. At Natural Cycles, our mission is to pioneer women's health with research and passion, by empowering every woman with the knowledge she needs to be in charge of her health.
As our Clinical Research Coordinator you will be assisting the clinical trial team in the operational management and oversight of clinical trials, during set-up, conduct and until archiving. Assisting tasks will include setting up systems for filing, document management, document distribution and study management, and preparing, assembling and distributing study materials. As a research coordinator you will be the main point of contact for research participants. You are vital for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of participants throughout their clinical trial journey.
You will collaborate closely with both the MAD (Medical Algorithm and Data) team and the Hardware team, and report to the Head of Science and Data.
It is a full-time position based in Stockholm, Sweden.
What you will be doing
• Set up systems for filing: prepare documentation to safely store participants information and data
• Coordinating the preparation, review and distribution of all operational trial-related documents (e.g. study consent, guides, etc)
• Coordinate with the regulatory team to ensure relevant ethics applications are submitted, and documentation is complete
• Coordinate the recruitment of the trial participants: coordinate with relevant stakeholders (e.g. MAD team and CRM) to select and recruit trial participants; collect signed consent forms from all participants
• Coordinate the onboarding of the trial participants: for in person onboarding, schedule sessions with each participant and prepare relevant documentation; for remote onboarding, schedule sessions and shipment of trial material if applicable
• Manage trial daily operations: address participants' questions and issues, schedule additional meetings when necessary, send out reminder emails and surveys.
• Coordinate the offboarding of the trial participants: collect relevant feedback from the participants, gather the study material when applicable, and coordinate with the Finance team to ensure the compensation is granted
• Contribute to the optimization of processes related to clinical trials
What skills and experience we think you have
• You are organized and structured, and you are good at preparing and maintaining documentation
• You can work independently
• You have a good attention to detail while maintaining an overview on the whole project, making sure everything is taken care of
• You can collaborate with key stakeholders in the company
• You can collaborate with external partners
• Fluent in English (both written and spoken)
• Fluent in Swedish (both written and spoken)
How to apply
Apply by uploading your CV and answering the questions in the application form. Please note that we do not accept any applications through email due to GDPR and only applications submitted through the career site (and in English) will be considered.
We know that diverse teams are strong teams, so we welcome those from different backgrounds and experiences and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates. Ersättning
