Clinical Analytics & Data Manager
2022-12-30
Are you ready to challenge yourself in a new environment and have a real impact? Mölnlycke is now looking for a Clinical Analytics & Data Manager to join the global Clinical Data Science & Statistics team. This is an opportunity to contribute to and deliver prioritized activities within the remit of clinical data science & statistics. Your responsibilities will include clinical data management, clinical programming, and statistics as well as advanced analytics and informatics. You will work with both internal and external stakeholders to ensure effective use and provisioning of available clinical data and information for regulatory and business needs. You will furthermore provide bespoke clinical analytics to the organization. This is an exciting possibility to work and develop in a global role with opportunities to implement your ideas and solutions within clinical data management.
Key Job Accountabilities
Responsible for statistical programming and descriptive analytics
Be accountable for clinical data management including audit readiness
Accountable for advanced analytics of clinical data
Contribute to Mölnlycke's strong drive to be on the cutting edge of data science in line with the company's objectives
Be part of cross functional teams, drive and deliver clinical data management and programming activities
Be accountable for effective use of external standards such as CDISK and FAIR for data and OWL/RDF for semantic information management
Identify opportunities to improve deliverables and best practices
Educate and share knowledge in your area of expertise
Ensure computerized system validation compliance for production tools, for audit readiness
Provide accurate estimates of scope and timeline to projects and contractors
Be point of contact for outsourced work and ensure delivery
What you'll need
Medical/scientific/computer science education on BSc/MSc/PhD level or equivalent
Several years' experience from Clinical Data Management / Programming Statistics
Programming experience in key software's such as SAS, R, Python
Experience working with clinical data capture systems and data bases
Hands on experience in SQL, BI software, data modelling and machine learning
Strong communication skills in both written and spoken English
Preferred experience:
Experience of Data Management & Analysis of various study types such as investigator sponsored studies, pre/post- registration studies, post market clinical follow up studies, human healthy volunteer studies, registry studies
Proficient in external standards such as CDISK and FAIR
Knowledge in national and international requirements and regulations within the area of clinical studies for medical devices
Experienced in scientific writing
Audit experience
The person we are looking for have a proven track record of working in cross functional teams. You have good networking and organizational skills, and you show both responsibility as well as initiative. You have a systematic and analytical approach and the ability to understand and analyze complex matters and make rational judgments and clear priorities. You are curious, an eager learner and you have an entrepreneurial mindset. You enjoy being in a context where you can share your expertise and make a real impact. You can either work from our HQ in Gothenburg or remotely if you are located elsewhere.
What we offer
Flexible working hours and flexible work from home policy
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
This is a full-time position with limited travelling. However, the role requires that you will have the possibility to travel on occasion to Mölnlycke HQ.
