Client Manager
2025-03-21
Are you great at building relationships, love keeping things organised, and thrive on making customers feel secure and satisfied? Then you might be our next Client Manager!
As part of the production of our digital marketing products, we are looking for a Client Manager (f/m/d) to join our growing 3-person team. In this role, you will be responsible for supporting our clients in the field of online marketing
In this role, you will be the bridge between sales and design. You will take over once our sales team has secured the deal and ensure the customer has a smooth and professional experience. You will collect content, coordinate information, and communicate with customers to make sure they feel well taken care of. In short, you are the glue that holds everything together!
Your Responsibilities:
You will contact our clients across Denmark (no sale) via welcome calls for our website product.
You will discuss the clients' requirements for their website, consult on structure, and ensure all expectations are clearly defined.
After the website has been created by our web designers, you will coordinate final revision requests and ensure successful publication.
You will handle domain and email account transfers on behalf of clients.
With your positive and service-oriented approach, you will contribute daily to delivering an outstanding client experience
What We're Looking For:
You have professional experience in client service and enjoy daily client interaction.
Your affinity for digital products and processes allows you to quickly familiarize yourself with new systems.
You have a basic understanding of website structure and design principles.
Experience with CRM systems is a plus.
You have excellent written and spoken Danish language skills.
What We Offer:
An exciting and dynamic workplace where no two days are the same.
Opportunities for growth and career development.
Fantastic colleagues and a culture that values teamwork and humour.
A role where you will have great responsibility but also the support to succeed.
Working hours are scheduled between 08.00 and 18.00 with 37.5 hours per week, excluding lunch. Work on weekends will occur.
We offer a hybrid work model, but during the first three months of employment, you will work 100% onsite to ensure thorough training and onboarding.
World-class lunch arrangement provided by Mia Marias.
Join our Malmö office, steps from the Central Station.
Salary:
The gross salary for this position is 26,000 SEK/month for 37.5 hours/week. Actual compensation can be above this, depending on qualifications and professional experience.
Does this sound like you? Apply today - we look forward to getting to know you!
We don't care whether you are female, male or diverse, where you come from, how old you are, what colour your skin is or what you believe in. For us, the focus is on mutual respect, personal appreciation as well as fun and motivation at work. Develop yourself - your personality - because we focus on you as a person and team member.
We want to continue to grow with you. That's why we look forward to getting to know you. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
One.com Group AB (org.nr 559205-2400), http://www.one.com
one.com Jobbnummer
9236760