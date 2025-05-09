Client Executive, Large Corporate
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about Corporate Banking and Healthcare? We are now looing for a Client Executive Large Corporate C&I, Corporate Banking, Sector Retail & Healthcare.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Be responsible for Swedbank's Large corporate clients within the Healthcare sector
Develop and pursue the bank's strategy for a defined portfolio of clients
Maintain and develop relationships at senior levels with clients and prospects as a trusted advisor
Lead client meetings together with product specialists, negotiate and deliver product solutions across the portfolio
Create, discuss ideas and be responsible for acquisition of new clients
Be responsible for the presentation of loan applications to our credit committees
Drive income growth and maximize risk adjusted return for your client portfolio
Build and develop a network within Swedbank across product areas and geographies
What is needed in this role: Minimum 5-10 years of experience within corporate- or investment banking
Good knowledge of the healthcare sector
Academic degree within finance, economics or business administration or equal
Proven experience and understanding of credit risk, Loans & Syndications and/or advisory such as Corporate Finance/ECM/DCM.
Analytical skills and credit knowledge such as risk- and regulatory policies
High degree of flexibility and client service orientation
That you are a true team player with a strong drive and a high degree of initiative without losing the ability to pay attention to details
Very good Swedish and English skills
Strong sales skills, strategic thinking coupled with high integrity
Good leadership skills and ability to coordinate a team of specialists towards our clients
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...become part of a team of professionals working with client coverage within the Large Corp segment. A team who work together to deliver challenging projects, maximize customer satisfaction and contribute to Swedbank's position in society."
Sector Retail & Healthcare is a client relationship unit within Corporate Banking, Corporate & Institutions (C&I) and covers large and medium sized corporate clients. We are now looking for a Client Executive to be based in Stockholm to cover current and prospective clients with focus Healthcare. Our setup is based on a Client Centric Culture with a good and solid knowledge of customer needs and Swedbanks product delivery. The Client Executive is the leader of the client team working proactively with specialists fulfilling client needs and with overall client responsibility." Lizette Clasénius Kaj, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 30.05.2025. Location: Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Lizette Clasénius Kaj
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
#LI-LB1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Lizette Clasenius Kaj lizette.kaj@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9329784