Client Executive - Sysarb
2025-07-22
At Sysarb, we've been pioneering the field of pay equity for nearly two decades. Through our powerful combination of data, technology, and expertise, we enable companies around the world to create fair, transparent, and equitable workplaces. With 700 clients across more than 80 countries, our solutions are shaping the future of compensation - and we're just getting started.
What this role is about:
As a Client Executive, you will play a key role in Sysarb's growth across the European Union market. Your primary mission will be to identify, engage, and convert new business opportunities - especially those driven by the growing demand for compliance and strategy related to the EU Pay Transparency Directive.
You'll handle the full sales cycle - from prospecting and running demos, to building a strong pipeline and driving deals to closure. You'll also contribute to market analysis, partner-driven sales, and tracking pay equity developments within EU legislation. Your insights will directly influence how we scale in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.
This position is based in Stockholm and reports to our Head of Sales.
We're looking for someone who:
Has 1-2 years of experience in SaaS/B2B sales or business development
Holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or a related field (or has relevant experience in place of a degree)
Has a proven track record of creating and closing new business opportunities
Speaks Swedish and English fluently
Brings a growth mindset and thrives in a fast-paced, evolving environment
What we offer:
Competitive Compensation - Base salary of 30,000 SEK/month with commission potential up to 40,000 SEK/month
Flexible Vacation Policy - Recharge when you need to
A dynamic, inclusive, and collaborative work culture
The opportunity to work with a cutting-edge product that's having real, positive impact across global workplaces
