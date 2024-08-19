Cleaning jobs
Cleaning Jobs in Stockholm
Do you dream of a job that offers satisfaction, good pay, and opportunities for growth? Want to work in a dynamic, friendly, and supportive environment? Fresh Home is the perfect place for you!
What We Offer:
Permanent Employment: starting from 140 kr/hour.
Good Pay: your hard work will be appreciated.
Plenty of Hours: we have many assignments and need your help!
Friendly Work Environment: we work in a pleasant and cohesive team of women who always support each other.
Growth Opportunities: our company is growing rapidly, offering you chances for promotion and professional development.
Flexible Schedule: we adjust working hours to your needs so you can enjoy a good work-life balance.
What We Expect:
Experience: if you have experience in cleaning, you're the one we're looking for!
Language Skills: English or Swedish - communication is key.
Pleasant Appearance: a positive attitude and smile are important to us.
Good Organizational Skills: order and cleanliness start with you.
Attention to Detail and Honesty: we value professionalism and reliability.
Why Fresh Home?
Stability: we employ over 50 staff and have more than 3000 regular clients - with us, you have job security.
Future Prospects: we are constantly growing, so there are always new opportunities and assignments.
Work Environment: we create a cohesive and friendly team that works together for success and a great work atmosphere.
Shared Successes: we celebrate achievements together and take pride in both individual and team accomplishments.
How to Apply:
Don't wait! Send your CV to info@freshhomeab.se
and join our team! Your future starts now!
More About Us:
Check us out on Instagram: @freshhomeab and see how we work every day!
Don't wait! Join Fresh Home and help us create a clean, organized, and friendly workplace!
Application deadline: 2024-09-22
E-mail: info@freshhomeab.se
This is a full-time job.

Fresh Home AB
(org.nr 559141-3744)
Franstorpsvägen 9
)
