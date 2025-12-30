Cleaner / Städare (100%)
2025-12-30
Cleaning company Housekeeping Långedrag AB is looking for a new collegue to join our team of home cleaners to work full-time Monday to Friday.
If you like cleaning, want to have full-time permanent employment, great and supportive team, fixed monthly salary, stability and growth opportunities, then this job is for you!
If you speak English, have cleaning experience (private home cleaning, not office cleaning) and B category driver's license (personal car is not needed), apply by sending your CV to jobb@langehouse.se
The application review process is ongoing, so do not hesitate and apply now.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-09
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-09
