Clay Modeller
2026-02-11
Blue Eye AB as an Automotive Product Development & Engineering consulting company. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions against our client requirements for complete Vehicle R&D.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye work frameagreement, We encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
At Blue eye Engineering AB, we are more than just an engineering talent supplier; we provide the foundation and stepping stones for your future development in automotive engineering industry.
Established in 2016, our mission has been clear: to support our Global automotive R&D clients by managing highly talented & qualified engineering consultants Internationally & Locally to satisfy the needs. We have open position for "CLAY MODELLER" to work for a premium electric car brand in Gothenburg-Sweden
Tasks
- The work tasks would consist of 3D physical model development.
- Clay modelling on exterior and interior models, 3D scanning of physical models, preparation of model armatures, preparation of models and parts for milling and paint.
Qualifications
• Experience in clay modelling.
• Knowledge in modern studio techniques.
• Experience in on plate milling is an advantage.
• Experience and a good understanding of scanning software
Terms
We will review your application and see how your profile matches our requirements for this role. If you proceed to the next step in this process you will be contacted in the near future. We will of course also let you know, as soon as possible, if your profile isn't exactly what we are looking for at the moment.
We strive to continuously improve and to provide a positive hiring experience for all our candidates.
