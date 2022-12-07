Claims Analyst
2022-12-07
• You have 2-5 years experience in the role as a Claims Analyst or a similar role.
• You have SAP knowledge (or similar ERP systems).
• You are used to working with databases.
• You are used to running projects.
• You have excellent English skills.
• You have good knowledge either in Swedish or Korean.
• You have experience of working/studying in an international/multi-cultural environment.
• Meritorius if you have worked 1-2 years within Economics/Finance/Business Admin/Accounting.
Job Description
Our client Samsung is looking for a Claims Analyst to their Customer claims team that consists of 10 claim analysts and belongs to Business Control group. Our main mission is to ensure that all the bonus claims from customers, both contracted and non-contracted, are validated accurately and timely. Since Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there is constant needs to adapt the validation processes and tools based on the new demands from the market. Samsung also have an ambition to automate the claim validation process as much as possible; therefore, the team drives various improvement projects related to claim validation process with internal and external stakeholders.
As a Claims Analyst, you will have an integral part in connecting Samsungs business strategies with the actual customer performance, and make sure the customer validation and payment is done in an efficient and timely way. As a Claims Analyst your main responsibililities include processing claims and settlements accurately, efficiently and ensure timely payments for customer's sales deduction cost. You will be the owner of your customers, and handling their validation process in which you will develop and maintain good customer relations. You are the key person that being spider in the web supporting different stakeholders, and providing advices for actual solutions.
The key responsibilities include the following:
• Ensure accurate validation and efficient claims handling for your accounts.
• Reconcile claims with customers through reconcilation process.
• Provide guidance to sales organization regarding claims validation process.
• Data analysis and ad-hoc reports that are needed for claim operation.
• Support Business Control in budget and balance processes.
• Following up on claims KPI, support improving claims validation tools.
• Drive the support various longer-term improvement projects with aim to improve claims operation both at Samsung and at customers.
• Support monthly closing, reconciliations and audit questions related to sales deductions.
Company Description
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done over 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As an employee, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
#DoWhatYouCant
Personal qualities
To succeed in the role as a Claims Analyst we believe that you are analytical and accurate, structured, business oriented, and have great communication skills. You will be working with various systems as well as cubes, therefore good skills in excel is essential. As a person, you have high sense of responsibility; you are open minded and flexible; you are good at working with people, at the same time also feel comfortable to work independent; You are solution oriented, and seeing challenges as opportunities to develop yourself.
