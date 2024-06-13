Civils Site Engineer - Wind
Are you an experienced site manager in the Wind industry? Do you want to push the boundaries of your profession and develop your excellence in an open, collaborative and empowering culture? Are you able to manage complex projects on a national and international scale?
If this sounds like you, or you're curious to learn more, then this role could be the perfect opportunity. Join our Onshore Wind Team as our new Site Manager - Wind Power and work with us to close the gap to a sustainable future.
Your new role
As our new Site Manager - Wind Power, you will be part of a large global team with approximately 500 colleagues working with wind that will support you with competence and experience to manage the projects of our Swedish and international clients through construction and completion. Wind power in Sweden is growing fast and Ramboll, as a leading wind consultancy, have a key role in this development with several exciting projects ongoing and more coming in..
Your key responsibilities will be:
Being the clients agent on site and coordinate communication between the contractors, turbine suppliers, clients, consultants and government agencies
Management of the projects development securing the completion within budget, on time and in compliance with the quality requirements stated in the contract and from a technical and commercial perspective
Reviewing and evaluating tenders and contracts and give recommendations for contract allocations
Updating schedules, estimates, prognoses, and budgets
Completing reports on a weekly-, monthly- and quarterly basis
Coordinating review- and test processes of civil design, engineering, or technical documentation to ensure compliance with contracts, requirements, and regulations
Carrying out inspections and review documentations for the different stages during construction of infrastructure and installations
Your new team
You will be part of a Wind team with over 500 colleagues worldwide. Ramboll is at the forefront of addressing the green transition and offers a holistic approach to energy that supports the sector on the journey towards more sustainable solutions. We have 1800 colleagues in Sweden and 20 000 globally who are passionate about creating sustainable cities and societies.
About you
From the moment you start at Ramboll, we will support your personal and professional development so that you can continue to grow with the company. Whilst we look forward to supporting your continued learning and development, for this role we have identified some qualifications, skills, and capabilities that will set you up for success.
These include:
A minimum of 5 years of experience within Wind power
Experienced project manager or construction manager of wind farm construction in Sweden with great management and communication abilities
Knowledge and understanding of the different stages in completing a wind power project and have an eye for details
Can communicate verbally and in writing in both Swedish and English
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have experience of managing projects and enjoy working innovative, solution oriented and in close collaboration with our clients.
What we can offer you
Investment in your development
Leaders you can count on, guided by our Leadership Principles
Be valued for the unique person you are
Never be short of inspiration from colleagues, clients, and projects
The long-term thinking of a foundation-owned company
Work at the heart of sustainable change
Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company. We believe that the purpose of sustainable change is to create a thriving world for both nature and people. So, that's where we start - and how we work. At Ramboll, our core strength is our people, and our history is rooted in a clear vision of how a responsible company should act. Being open and curious is a cornerstone of our culture. We embrace an inclusive mindset that looks for fresh, diverse, and innovative perspectives. We respect, embrace, and invite diversity in all forms to actively cultivate an environment where everyone can flourish and realise their full potential.
Ready to join us?
Please submit your application. Be sure to include all relevant documents including your CV, cover letter, etc.
Thank you for taking the time to apply! We look forward to receiving your application.
About Ramboll
Founded in Denmark, Ramboll is a foundation-owned people company. We have more than 18,000 experts working across our global operations in 35 countries. Our experts are leaders in their fields, developing and delivering innovative solutions in diverse markets including Buildings, Transport, Planning & Urban Design, Water, Environment & Health, Energy, and Management Consulting. We invite you to contribute to a more sustainable future working in an open, collaborative, and empowering company. Combining local experience with global knowledge, we together shape the societies of tomorrow.
Equality, diversity, and inclusion is at the heart of what we do
We believe in the strength of diversity and know that unique experiences and perspectives are vital for creating truly sustainable societies. Therefore, we are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive work environment where everyone can flourish and reach their potential. We welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds and encourage you to contact our recruitment team to discuss any accommodations you need during the application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-13
