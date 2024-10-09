Civil Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
We are looking for a Civil Engineer with several years of professional experience as a Civil/Structural Engineer. The ideal candidate should have good knowledge in construction technology, frame systems, concrete, and steel construction. This position requires good computer skills and very good knowledge of English in both speech and writing. Experience with 3D modeling in Revit/Tekla Structure and developing technical solutions is essential. It is advantageous if you have experience with creating and updating models in BIM360/ACC.
You will join a global and dynamic team of 18 people, based in Sweden, Finland, and India. This position will be based in Sweden, either in Ludvika or Västerås.
Your responsibilities:
Primarily working on Revit and undertaking drawing/modeling of foundations, earthing systems, underground ducting, etc., and developing conceptual and detailed design drawings.
Quantity surveying, and extracting material from 3D models and 2D drawings to populate Bill of Materials.
Generating various structural layouts, sections, elevations, and details.
Working with the Project Lead and project engineers to communicate, problem-solve, and update models for coordination and design issues.
Creating and updating models in BIM360 and Construction Cloud.
Supporting other members of the design team with documents and drawing production and uploading.
Your background:
MSc or BSc in Civil/Structural Engineering.
Several years of experience as a Civil/Structural Engineer and 2-5 years of experience with Revit and AutoCAD.
Knowledge of Tekla Structures, IDEA StatiCa, and STAAD Pro is seen as a great advantage.
Knowledge of Autodesk Navisworks, with experience running clash detection, will be an added advantage.
Excellent communication skills with team members, to be able to work in an internationally skilled design team.
Proficiency in both spoken and written English is required.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply for this position!
Recruiting Manager, Elyas Hashemi, elyas.hashemi@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85.
All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Ingrid Schjelderup ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
