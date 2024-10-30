Civil and Structural Engineer
2024-10-30
Are you an experienced Civil and Structural Engineer eager to take on complex and impactful projects within a dynamic team? Do you enjoy a role where you create key deliverables, ensure project reliability and provide guidance within the discipline? Nynas Engineering department is looking for a Civil and Structural Engineer, based in Nynäshamn.
About the role
As a Civil and Structural Engineer, you will be part of the Engineering Department in Manufacturing and report to the head of Project Engineering. The Engineering Department in Manufacturing is responsible for the specification and delivery of capital projects for Nynas, encompassing stand-alone projects, a portfolio of smaller plant additions and modifications, environmental projects, investigations and early phase study work. The team also provides engineering support to the refineries and businesses throughout the Nynas group.
In this role, you will have the responsibility for developing technical solutions within civil and structural discipline for investment projects managed by Engineering. You will participate in engineering projects as an engineer, supporting the project manager through all phases of the project lifecycle, from investigation through to engineering design, installation supervision and final inspection and handover.
Other key responsibilities include:
Prepare project deliverables such as calculations, drawings, and technical documents
Verify and assure the reliability of civil and structural solutions in projects.
Provide input into the Nynas Technical Standards (NTS) for Civil and Structural Discipline and ensure their implementation in projects.
Provide technical guidance and coordinate with other engineers, installation contractors, and maintenance and operation personnel in their daily activities to fulfil project and company objectives
Provide technical support for the procurement of equipment and services, including scope descriptions, equipment specifications, technical bid evaluations, and quality assurance.
About you
We believe you are a result-oriented person who can work both independently and in teams. You possess analytical and accurate problem-solving skills. To efficiently be managing diverse stakeholders within and outside the projects it is important for you to have strong communication skills. In your way of work, you can adapt to change and uncertainty and proactively manage risks.
In addition to the above you should possess the following qualifications and core competencies:
Demonstrated relevant experience in civil and structural engineering within the process industry, refining, petrochemical industry, or a similar field.
Master of Science in Engineering or equivalent.
Familiarity with applicable Swedish and international regulations and standards
Proficiency in AutoCAD or other 3D modelling software for preparing drawings and layouts.
Experience in Tekla is strongly meritorious, but not essential.
Familiarity with SmartPlant 3D (SP3D) is beneficial
Experience in SmartPlant Foundation (SPF) for documentation is a plus.
Proficiency in MS Office applications (MS Word, Excel, Outlook, Team, etc.).
Fluent in spoken and written English, with proficiency in Swedish beneficial
We offer
We offer a challenging and dynamic workplace with colleagues who strive towards the Nynas values of proactivity, cooperation and dedication. Being a smaller organization, our engineering positions involve direct contact with many different areas of the organization, which presents greater development opportunities and scope for each individual to make a difference.
You have the advantages of an international corporation with the possibility to develop your career along many different paths. Here at Nynas, every individual is a key player. Join us in our transition towards a more sustainable society!
About Nynas
Solutions for the transition to a sustainable society
Nynas offers bitumen and naphthenic specialty products for applications that touch people's lives every day, for example in electrification and road infrastructure. Our core competence is to refine heavy molecules into high performance, long-lasting specialty products. We operate in an international market with a strong focus on Europe, working closely with customers to create solutions to meet challenges and capture opportunities in the transition to a sustainable society
Application
We look forward to reading your application!
