CIM Service Operations Dispatcher (39700)
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Malmö Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Malmö
2023-07-31
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Landskrona
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a motivated team within the global leader of renewable energy? Do you bring comprehensive workforce planning experience with focus on quality and results? This is an exciting time to join a great team and a real opportunity to be a part of optimizing the energy transition!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Planning SE South
Vestas North and Central Europe is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, UK, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics, Germany, Benelux as well as Eastern Europe and south of Africa. We are responsible for the Sales function, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas North and Central Europe the best place to work. The Service department in Sweden is responsible for service, service sales and maintenance of the wind turbines within the Nordic countries. Located in Malmö, you will be part of a regional team and be responsible for service planning for the northern part of Sweden. You will also be an important part in securing and delivering products and service to meet our customers' expectations.
Responsibilities
Your primary tasks will be
Coordinate and ensure our CIMs (Continuous Improvement Management) in Sweden are delivered according to priority and delivery times
Ensure Safety CIM cases are planned and executed
Ensure prompt execution of all proactive (PA) CIM cases in overdue
Plan upgrades according to CIM case priority and conditions presented
Ensure operational readiness for the upgrade plan prepared: resources, tools, parts, training, orders in system
Define an action plan to make the upgrade plan come true and follow up on the execution of defined action plan
Ensure effective internal communication of both planned and unplanned activities
Qualifications
On the professional level you have
Good experience in a technical service environment with focus on planning/workload planning and scheduling
Investigative and detailed working approach
Extensive experience with MS Office and in-house database management and planning tools
Proven ability to investigate the upcoming trends and workload
Experience in coordinating smaller development / improvement projects (process & systems)
Oral and written fluency in Swedish and good communication skills in English
SAP experience is a merit
Competencies
On the personal level you are/have
Attention to detail
Solid planning and coordination skills
A systematic approach with good investigative and problem-solving skills
An ability to remain focus under a time-sensitive situation, and to handle varying workloads
Clear and concise oral and written communication skills, as you will be dealing with several stakeholders
Leadership skills and ability to assign tasks and instruct others effectively
As a person we believe you're confident and proactive
What we offer
Apart from an attractive salary and benefit package, you will become part of a team of skilled and committed colleagues who are all enthusiastic about wind energy. We have a good atmosphere within the department, and everyone is always prepared to support out when needed. You will have the opportunity to develop a career in a global company within a very exciting industry.
Additional information
This position is based out of Malmö. If you have any questions, please reach out to Recruiter Linnéa Holm, linho@vestas.com
/ +46 722 062 858. Applications are handled on an ongoing basis so please apply as soon as possible and no later than August 30th, 2023. We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574)
Grophusgatan 5 (visa karta
)
200 49 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Vestas Northern Europe AB Jobbnummer
7997046