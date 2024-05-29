CI Engineer
2024-05-29
This is where you save and sustain lives
At Baxter, we are deeply connected by our mission. No matter your role at Baxter, your work makes a positive impact on people around the world. You'll feel a sense of purpose throughout the organization, as we know our work improves outcomes for millions of patients.
Baxter's products and therapies are found in almost every hospital worldwide, in clinics and in the home. For over 85 years, we have pioneered significant medical innovations that transform healthcare.
Together, we create a place where we are happy, successful and inspire each other. This is where you can do your best work.
Join us at the intersection of saving and sustaining lives-where your purpose accelerates our mission.
Do you want to make an impact at Baxter's thriving Luleå site in Sweden? We are dedicated to manufacturing Liko patient lifts, slings, and accessories that improve the mobility and care of individuals worldwide. Join our award-winning team, honored with the prestigious Swedish Lean Prize 2021, and contribute to a brighter future at Baxter's Luleå site as Continuous Improvement Engineer!
The main purpose of the position is to lead and implement improvement modifications and support the development of continuous improvement, activities towards MIP(cost savings) and Lean Manufacturing on the site.
Essential duties and responsibilities: - Other duties may be assigned:
Organize, lead and participate in continuous improvement activities to meet set targets.
Create project plans and drive projects for continuous improvement, as well as support managers and other teams on this field.
Coordinate tasks with internal and/or external service providers.
Ensure progress of strategic focus towards world class supply chain by tracking supply chain changes, risks, performance, compliance, and corporate and local plant initiatives.
Overall ownership of tracking and follow-up MIP for the site in collaboration with global lead for MIP's.
Coordinate training (for example Green Belt and Lean methods) and coach the business.
Lead, develop and standardize analyses and projects for the site.
Back-up for the roles within the CI team.
Education, experience and qualifications:
Education: Bachelor's degree in Business, Finance, Engineering or Supply Chain.
Experience: 5+ years of manufacturing operations experience, 5+ years of knowledge and experience in Lean Manufacturing and Kaizen principles (Experience In a Medical Devices or Life Sciences industry is a plus.
Knowledge of Lean tools, Continuous improvement, project management, MS Office.
Must be fluent in Swedish and English.
Effective written and oral communication skills
Competencies:
Ability to drive and understand continuous improvement and see the whole process with a focus on customers.
Action oriented/drive for results.
Ability to prioritize in a fast-paced, changing environment.
Analytical approach, eager to cooperate in a team.
Effective time management, problem solving and decision-making skills.
