Childcare job in Vällingby
2025-08-21
Join Our Team as a Nanny at Stockholm's International Nanny Agency!
We are looking for experienced and dedicated nannies experienced with groupages from 0-1 year old and young children, and available to work around Stockholm from as soon as possible. Are you the perfect fit?
Position details:
Location: Vällingby
Children: 1,5 years old
Starting: as soon as possible
Schedule: Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons
Hours: 16:00 - 19:00 ( 16:30 - 20:00 on Wednesdays)
Duration: Long term
Language: English, Italian, or Swedish
Allergies: No
Requirements: Someone experience with this groupage, reliable, available to commit long term.
We're looking for candidates who:
• Have prior childcare experience, especially with babies and young children.
• Hold a valid CPR and first aid certification (or are willing to obtain one).
• Possess a clear background check and excellent references.
• Demonstrate a genuine love for working with children and a positive, nurturing attitude.
• Are flexible with the schedule.
How to Apply
If you are passionate about childcare and meet the requirements, we'd love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter detailing your childcare experience and why you'd be a great fit for this role to: info@stockholm-nanny.se
