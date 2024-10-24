Chief Financial Officer to Greenely!
Join Us as the CFO of Greenely: Pioneers in Sustainable Energy Transformation!
Are you ready to make a monumental impact in the dynamic world of sustainable energy? Greenely, a visionary scale-up company dedicated to a greener planet, is on the hunt for a visionary CFO to steer our financial ship and be a crucial architect of our bright future.
Profile description
We are currently searching for a CFO to become a central part of our management team to help the company's development moving forward. The role requires deep understanding of financial & commercial analysis, processes, forecasting and reporting. Therefore, we believe that you are a person with a strong business mind, have excellent analytical skills and are a very driven person motivated by complex challenges who thrives in a business that is characterized by quick decisions and a fast pace. Furthermore, you are highly result-oriented, organized and are used to working in a dynamic environment with tight deadlines.
You'll report directly to the CEO and work in close collaboration with other members of the management team.
Your Mission:
As the CFO, you'll play a pivotal role in Greenely's journey. Your responsibilities will include:
Control Financial Metrics: You'll ensure our financial metrics are spot-on, from cash flow to revenue and expenses, and provide sharp financial reporting to our CEO and board.
Budget & Financial Planning: You'll own and develop our budget, cash flow forecasts, P&L, and balance sheet reports.
Reporting & KPIs: You'll take charge of our business and financial KPIs, streamlining and automating our reporting processes.
Financial Close & Accounting: You'll be the guardian of our monthly, quarterly, and annual financial close procedures, while overseeing the audit process.
Electricity Operations: Managing and developing our electricity operations, you'll evaluate financial strategies for various trading items and oversee finances and risks.
Cash & Tax Management: Optimizing cash management and handling tax-related matters will be your domain.
Capital Structure & Financing: Alongside our CEO, you'll steer our capital structure, managing both debt and equity financing.
Investor & Board Relations: As our CFO, you'll be the face of Greenely to our investors, board of directors, and shareholders, keeping them in the loop with exceptional reporting and ad-hoc presentations.
Your Qualifications:
We're seeking a CFO who is as visionary as we are. The ideal candidate should have:
Proven CFO Experience: You bring a wealth of experience, with a full suite of financial skills, including investor relations, financial reporting, financial control, financial planning and analysis, and more.
Digital B2C Leadership: Your leadership in a digital B2C company is a must, proving your financial acumen.
Electricity Industry Insight: Experience in the electricity supply industry is key, with knowledge of financial electricity operations, structure, and risks.
Venture Capital Expertise: If you've worked with venture capital or private equity, it's a big plus.
Startup Savvy: Experience in a venture capital-backed startup or scale-up is a strong merit.
Language Proficiency: Your command of Swedish and English, both written and oral, is excellent.
What You Get in Return:
Your journey with Greenely promises to be as rewarding as it is impactful. Here's what we offer:
Ambitious Sustainability: Join us in pioneering a sustainable planet. Make a lasting difference with your expertise.
Competitive Salary: We value your contribution and offer a competitive salary.
Health & Wellness: Enjoy extended health insurance and wellness allowance, plus dedicated wellness/exercise hours during work.
Incredible Team: Collaborate with talented and super-friendly colleagues who share your passion.
About Greenely:
Greenely aims to create the best customer experience for the modern energy consumer through technology. Greenely's integrated mobile application enables households to optimize their energy consumption, reduce their electricity costs, and participate in grid balancing services. By connecting various energy assets in the home, Greenely's platform allows consumers to manage their energy usage efficiently while contributing to the stability of the power system. Greenely's solution addresses the challenges of the modern energy landscape and promotes a more efficient, sustainable, and reliable power system. By providing consumers with savings and new revenue streams, Greenely drives the transition to a cleaner and more resilient energy system. Ersättning
