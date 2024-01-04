Chief Accountant
2024-01-04
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
What you will do
Are you passionate about accounting and digitalization and looking for the next professional step in a global environment, you might be our new Chief Accountant for Volvo Bus Corporation.
Volvo Bus Corporation is a complex legal company, with a variety of operations within its scope. The entity comprises for example vehicle sales to customers and market companies all over the world, the chassis factory in Borås, warranty accounting, risk handling of service contracts and residual value commitments, etc. Working as Chief Accountant for this entity is an exciting and challenging work and will give you a wide knowledge of the business and Volvo Buses operations.
The Chief Accountant is responsible for the accounting records and accuracy within a legal entity and to ensure completion of all statutory and compliance reporting for the legal entity. The Chief Accountant should also provide both internal and external parties with meaningful, accurate and timely legal entity financial information. As Chief Accountant you drive change for your respective legal entity accounting flow together with an extensive network of people throughout Volvo.
Your future team
You will be joining the Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) team for Volvo Buses in Gothenburg, reporting to the Director of this team. You will have a broad network of colleagues within FCA and Volvo Buses. You work in close cooperation with the Financial Controller for Volvo Bus Corporation and also with the Accounting Services support teams located in Poland and in India. In addition, you have close contacts with the different Business Control teams in Volvo Buses, in Gothenburg and in the markets.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position, you have a proactive, analytical, business-oriented, and professional mindset and act as a strong stakeholder in the finance community. You have excellent collaboration and communication skills, and you engage and drive improvement. You are well organized with a problem-solving attitude, you have high integrity and contribute with a good team spirit.
Qualifications
* University degree in Business Administration or similar education
* Minimum 5 years of experience in the field of accounting
* Fully proficient in written and spoken Swedish and English
* Good knowledge of IFRS and local GAAP
* Good knowledge of Microsoft Office and preferably also of Power BI
* Previous experience from SAP R/3
What's in it for you?
You will join a team of highly skilled and professional colleagues with a great team spirit. The position will give you the opportunity to build an extensive network within Volvo Group and Volvo Buses. In the position as Chief Accountant, you will have the possibility to learn and develop. Being part of the Volvo Group will also give you opportunities to develop in your career. You will become a part of a company culture based on our values Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance.
This position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and requires occasional travel.
Ready for the next move?
Please send us your application! Kindly note that due to GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), we will not accept applications via mail.
For further information please contact
Anna Jeansson, FCA Director Volvo Buses, anna.jeansson@volvo.com
, tel + 46 739 028959
Cecilia Celestian, People & Culture Partner, cecilia.celestian@volvo.com
Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) is the function in Group Finance with responsibility to ensure that financial performance is correctly reflected for Business Areas, Truck Divisions, Group Functions, and legal entities. FCA is also a global service provider through Accounting Services with process efficient, standardized service deliveries supporting local finance. FCA employs close to 1 400 people in 50+ countries.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Finance contributes to realizing the vision of the Volvo Group by developing and providing a wide range of expert services from financial planning to accounting, business controlling, M&As, financial reporting and investor relations. With Volvo Group Finance you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win. Ersättning
