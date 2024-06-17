Chief Accountant
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As Chief Accountant, you play a vital role in ensuring the accuracy, integrity, and compliance of our financial records and reports. Under the Finance Manager supervision, the purpose of the job is to manage the balance sheet and income statement in one market. Employee in this job performs professional accounting work in the recording, reporting and monitoring of the financial transactions of the market. Work includes: review fiscal records, preparing financial reports, analysis, projections, and recommendations in process improvements.
Key Responsibilities:
* Prepare financial statements in accordance with IFRS and local GAAP
* Responsible for day-to-day finance and accounts operations within a certain market to manage over the main processes: GL, month-end closing, financial statements, reconciliations, cash management, funding, payroll
* Reviews and approves full set of accounts and ensure timely closing of accounts
* Lead and support audits by external auditors and regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with accounting standards and regulations, as well as for Volvo Group internal control standards
* Organizes and review entire reconciliation process, ensuring proper involvement by FM
* Advises FM in the improvements of processes and systems. On approval of the FM, employee drives and maintains changes in processes and systems. Provides input to FM in the definition of the accounting strategy
Continually review and manage financial and operational risk within the relevant market or process
Qualifications and Requirements:
* BSc in Accounting, Finance, or related field
* Master's degree or professional certification (e.g., ACCA, CGMA) preferred
* Innovative problem-solving, strong analytical and quantitative ability
* Ability to work collaboratively within a team environment
Strong evidence of personal initiative and outstanding verbal and written communication skills in English
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid and competitive package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy a diverse working environment with a culture of care and inclusion. As an investment, we support your personal development and growth to achieve your career aspirations. Volvo Financial Services is an on-site business, and we understand that you might need occasional or temporary flexibility, which your leader is equipped to manage and fits well to our culture, as well as develop you for continued success.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you. We will discuss how we can help each other on our journey together.
Last Application Date: 06-27-2024
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
At Volvo Financial Services, we are working together to shape the world we want to live in. As the captive finance arm of the Volvo Group, VFS provides financial services and solutions that meet the needs of our customers' evolving business. Through our dedication to innovation, we support society in its adoption of sustainable transport and equipment solutions. VFS is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA and serves Volvo Group customers and dealers in more than 50 markets. Ersättning
