Chemist in Separation membrane development

Retein AB / Kemistjobb / Mölndal
2025-08-27


About the Role
We are looking for someone interested in working on separation membrane development at the startup Retein AB. You will be part of a multidisciplinary team in a small, but growing company, where each day is varied with respect to the tasks at hand. Together, we develop filters for efficient circular use of waterborne resources across a wide range of industries.
At Retein, we are passionate about closing the loop on resources such as clean water, metals, and nutrients in order to enable long-term sustainable manufacturing and use of natural resources.
Desired Skills
We seek someone with:
Prior experience in separation membrane development and membrane performance evaluation in a lab environment.
Prior experience with formulating polymers for membrane applications.
Knowledge and experience with material characterization tools such as microscopy and particle size analysis.
Prior experience from protein handling in a lab environment is preferrable.
Prior experience from waste to value initiatives is preferrable.
The desire to work closely with other members of a team, but who is also capable to perform on their own.

