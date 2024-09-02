Chef
Chef at Osteria Qui in Malmö
We are currently looking for an experienced chef who can keep up with our pace.
As a chef, you enjoy working in a small team, have good collaboration skills, are creative and adapt easily and quickly. Requirements: previous work experience as a cook. Requirements are to have worked with Italian cooking before.
Working hours are evenings and weekends. Salary according to agreement. Are you who we are looking for? Write to us about who you are and your past experiences and we'll take it from there. Send a picture of yourself and your age. Så ansöker du
