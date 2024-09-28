Chef - Cook
The South Indian AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The South Indian AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description: South Indian Chef
Location: Radmansgatan 52, Stockholm, Sweden
Employment Type: Full-Time
About Us:
We are a well-established South Indian restaurant in the heart of Stockholm, offering authentic and traditional dishes that capture the vibrant flavors of South India. We are looking for a skilled and passionate South Indian Chef to join our team and bring the richness of South Indian cuisine to our customers.
Key Responsibilities:
Prepare and cook a variety of South Indian dishes, including but not limited to dosa, idli, sambar, chutneys, biryanis, and curries, ensuring quality and authenticity.
Plan and develop a diverse menu that incorporates traditional South Indian flavors while also catering to a diverse clientele.
Maintain high standards of hygiene and cleanliness in the kitchen, adhering to food safety regulations and health guidelines.
Manage inventory and ensure the availability of fresh, high-quality ingredients for daily operations.
Train and mentor kitchen staff on South Indian cooking techniques and best practices.
Monitor food preparation, portion sizes, and presentation to maintain consistency in taste and quality.
Collaborate with management to develop new menu items and seasonal specials.
Ensure cost-effective kitchen operations by minimizing waste and optimizing ingredient use.
Manage kitchen equipment, ensuring proper maintenance and safety.
Requirements:
Proven experience as a South Indian Chef in a restaurant setting.
In-depth knowledge of South Indian cooking techniques, spices, and ingredients.
Ability to create and maintain authentic South Indian dishes, with a focus on quality and flavor.
Strong organizational skills with the ability to handle multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.
Excellent team player with strong leadership abilities.
Fluent in English; knowledge of other Indian languages is a plus.
Knowledge of food safety and hygiene practices.
Benefits:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunity to work in a vibrant and growing restaurant.
Creative freedom to develop and introduce new dishes to the menu.
Supportive work environment with a focus on personal and professional growth.
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about South Indian cuisine and meet the above requirements, please send your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your experience and culinary philosophy to southindian.stockholm@gmail.com
We look forward to welcoming a talented and enthusiastic chef to our team!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: southindian.stockholm@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The South Indian AB
(org.nr 559162-8507) Arbetsplats
The South Indian Kontakt
Ravndran Antonysamy southindian.stockholm@gmail.com 0733115830 Jobbnummer
8926052