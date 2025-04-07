Change Analyst
E.ON Sverige AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-04-07
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos E.ON Sverige AB i Malmö
, Hässleholm
, Halmstad
, Karlshamn
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
E.ON är ett internationellt privatägt energiföretag. 70.000 medarbetare i 15 länder arbetar dagligen för utvecklingen av tekniska innovationer och användarvänliga kundlösningar för den nya energivärlden. Vi är det första stora energibolaget som verkligen fokuserar på framtidens energilösningar genom våra affärsområden för smarta nät och kundlösningar.
Welcome to E.ON - where we drive real changes for climate transition. We take responsibility for a better future through stable and fossil-free energy solutions for people, cities, and industries. We are progressive and brave, while also being impactful and reliable. If you have passion and believe in the power of working together, then E.ON is the place for you.
About Us
At Business digital technologies, our Digital Governance & Strategy team leads digital transformation by aligning strategic initiatives with business goals. We drive innovation, operational excellence, and governance across IT functions. We are a key driver migrating our Nordic business to a public cloud environment and a subsequent BizDevOps- and product based digital approach.
About the position
As part of our ongoing transformation, we are looking for a proactive IT Change Analyst to support upskilling initiatives and assist with project management efforts. The role involves creating and implementing training programs and continuous improvement initiatives that will empower E.ON's internal teams. You will play a crucial role in supporting E.ON's BizDevOps initiative. This includes integrating business development, operations, and continuous improvement practices to enhance collaboration and efficiency across teams.
You will support transformation projects by ensuring structured coordination, governance, and reporting. Your key responsibilities will be:
Identify IT skill gaps and design training programs in collaboration with L&D teams and SMEs.
Deliver and track training initiatives to support digital capability building.
Support change impact assessments, readiness planning, and stakeholder engagement.
Contribute to communication strategies and help address change resistance.
Assist in coordinating IT change projects and tracking milestones.
Maintain project documentation and ensure compliance with governance processes.
Your profile
We are looking for someone with a few years of IT experience within change management, training coordination, or project management. You are comfortable with your analytical and communication skills and enjoy solving problems. Knowledge of ITSM, Agile, or other change frameworks is valued but certifications such as Change Management, PMP, Agile, or cloud are not required, but preferred. For us the most important skill is a genuine willingness to grow and learn while being bold in your decisions and sharing your progressive mindset with others.
As you will be part of a diverse and multicultural organisation, English is the primary working language in this role, so fluency is required. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus and can be beneficial in cross-functional collaboration.
What it's like working with us
At E.ON, we actively work with inclusion - it is crucial for driving the energy transition forward. We want you to feel welcome! We strive to create a safe working environment with meaningful tasks and good opportunities for development. We constantly challenge ourselves to create a welcoming workplace where we hope you will thrive.
We work towards a more sustainable energy society, but it is equally important that our employees have the conditions to take care of their personal sustainability. Therefore, we offer great benefits to ensure your well-being and a good work-life balance. Some of these include shorter working hours than the industry standard, health insurance, free healthcare, and more!
Are you ready to help drive IT change and support digital skill development? Apply today and be part of BDT's transformation journey! Final application date is April 21st.
For questions about the position, please contact hiring manager:
Mudit Raj, +46 767 700566
For union questions, please contact:
Hanna Rosen, +46 705 705254
Akademikerna, Akademikerna@eon.se
Michael Andersson, Ledarna, +46 705 250129 Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "235824-43297685". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare E.On Sverige AB
(org.nr 556006-8420), http://www.eon.com Arbetsplats
E.ON Sverige Kontakt
Mudit Raj +46 767 700655 Jobbnummer
9271452