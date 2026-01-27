CFO
Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. With over 20 years of experience, Tobii develops cutting-edge technology that understands human attention and intent. We offer solutions for a range of fields such as scientific research, healthcare, personal computing, training and skills assessment, gaming, extended reality (VR, AR & XR), UX and consumer research, automotive and many more.
Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of companies, universities, and research institutes around the world. Headquartered in Stockholm (Danderyd), Sweden, Tobii has offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII).
We are now seeking a strategic, yet hands-on Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to join our Executive management team.
The Role
As CFO, reporting to the CEO, you will be a crucial strategic partner to the CEO and the board, leading Tobii's financial strategy, performance management and stakeholder communications. You will be responsible for driving profitable growth, maintaining financial discipline and supporting business transformation.
This role suits someone who enjoys combining strategic thinking with practical action -a business-oriented CFO who can smoothly transition between driving value creation with business leaders, overarching financial strategies and investor discussions, while also being hands-on with processes, systems and daily problem-solving when required. Previous experience from publicly listed companies is a merit.
As CFO, you play a central role in shaping and implementing Tobii's financial strategy, ensuring the company maintains a stable and sustainable financial foundation. Below is a more detailed job description with a focus on finance-related matters:
Financial Management: Overall responsibility for the budgeting process, forecasting and monitoring key financial performance. Define and track value-creation levers and translate strategy into targets and KPIs. Ensure transparent and fit-for-purpose management reporting in support of business decision making.
Accounting and Reporting: Ensure accurate and transparent financial statements and reporting in accordance with IFRS, CSRD and Nasdaq Stockholm regulations. Continuously improving accounting and reporting processes. Lead the work on internal controls including ethical business conduct and anticorruption from a financial-controls perspective.
Liquidity and Cash Flow Management: Actively manage and optimize the company's cash flow, working capital and liquidity forecasts. Initiate actions to secure a strong liquidity position and efficient use of capital.
Capital Structure and Financing: Responsible for capital raising, refinancing and relationships with banks and other financial stakeholders.
Risk Management: Identify, analyze and manage financial risks such as currency, interest rate and credit risks. Develop and implement risk management strategies aligned with the company's overall business objectives.
Tax Strategy and Regulatory Compliance: Lead and develop the company's tax management and ensure compliance with tax and VAT regulations in all relevant jurisdictions.
Investor Relations and External Communication: Responsible for dialogue with investors, analysts and other external stakeholders. Communicate financial results, strategic initiatives and business development in a transparent and trustworthy manner.
Strategic projects incl M&A: Evaluate and execute strategic/structural moves such as M&A, JVs, IP/tech partnerships and carve-outs.
Support to Business Areas: Be a proactive partner to business leaders and project owners in financial matters, including investment calculations, profitability analyses and cost optimization.
Personnel/HR: The CFO is currently formally responsible for the HR function and ensures that Tobii has robust processes, people and leadership development as well as complying with legal requirements, manages personnel risks and maintains cost control.
Leadership and Team Development: Build and further develop a finance team with a focus on collaboration, skills development and digitalization and automation of finance processes.
Board and Board Committees: Actively participate in Board meetings, presenting financial and other relevant matters. Together with the Audit Committee Chair, plan for and secure high-quality AC materials and meetings.
The role requires that, in addition to strategic thinking, you have the ability to roll up your sleeves and delve into the details when needed -from complex financing issues to daily operational support within the finance function.
Experience
10-15 years of senior finance experience, including CFO/Deputy CFO role in a listed or regulated international company
Proven responsibility for group reporting, and investor relations
Strong experience in capital markets, M&A, and financing
Leadership of global finance functions (accounting, controlling, treasury, tax, audit)
Trusted partner to CEO and Board, with strong governance and compliance expertise
