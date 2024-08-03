CFD Simulation Engineer to Electromobility
Welcome to Electromobility! We are one of the main development areas within Volvo Group and were created to be in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. We develop and drive the electromobility product portfolio for trucks & buses as well as creating opportunities for all business areas within Volvo Group. Electromobility is a growing organization in place to shape the future!
The importance of Electromobility is growing every day and a key component within the electrified powertrain is the Energy Storage System (ESS). At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the ESS, from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase.
We are currently looking for a CFD Simulation Engineer to work with advanced 1D and 3D simulations to strengthen our ESS organization and ESS simulation team! You will here be part of a global team of dedicated experts that are responsible for early development of new technologies within the areas electrical energy storage systems. We run and participate in a wide range of projects with both short and long-term goals! You will work in an environment where we have experts within thermal management and thermal simulations.
Responsibilities
Get a chance to sharpen and further develop your skills within the area and get the opportunity to interact with our experts and engineers across the different Volvo organizations. You will be part of a creative team striving for analytical thinking, innovation capability and ability to apply knowledge.
In this role you will:
• Develop and utilize 1-D and 3-D simulation methods for evaluating battery pack and thermal performance and safety attributes.
• Develop and performing electro-thermal simulations for Power electronics and Electrical Distribution Systems.
• Perform system simulations to evaluate the impact on the battery and its attributes such as range, power performance and thermal aspects.
• Initiate physical tests and analyze results for validation of the simulation methods.
• Create technical documentation of the methods and reports of the analyses.
• Present the work to team members and stakeholders outside the team.
• Coordinate internal and external work with other departments, partners and suppliers.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
If you have any questions, please reach out to Kristina Lundgren - Manager Structural & Thermal Analysis at kristina.lundgren@volvo.com
Last application date: 25th of August. Please note that due to summer vacation period we will start reviewing candidates in the end of August.
Who are you?
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have a genuine interest and curiosity in thermal analyses and engineering. You are a team player with strong communications skills and the ability to build great networks. You have a strong analytical mindset with the ability to take vital actions when required. Your technical competence and your interaction with different teams create a great atmosphere for innovative solutions.
Requirements:
• Minimum Master's degree in engineering, with focus on thermal analyses/applied mechanics.
• Extensive work experience with 1-D and/or 3-D CFD simulations, typical tools used are GT-SUITE, Star-CCM+ and Ansa.
• Experience from thermal-fluid model development including cooling & AC systems and optimization / DOE.
• Documented skills with Python, Java, and Matlab/Simulink as well as practical experience from work with thermal system simulations, like GT- SUITE.
• Experience of a similar position and practical experience from battery cell simulation job at an industrial company is a big plus.
Experience of lithium-Ion battery and electro-thermal simulation and model development is a merit.
