CFD - Automotive Aerodynamics
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
AFRY Technical Analysis is the largest consulting CAE-department in Sweden, with extensive experience within structural and fluid mechanics from a wide range of clients in many industries. We are deeply involved in many projects, both national and international, and provide our clients with market leading CAE-competence.
You will work as a technical expert with respect to aerodynamic simulations towards our customers within automotive, aerospace and/or defence industry. Responsibilities will include simulations in commercial software like StarCCM, Fluent and PowerFlow, to improve and optimize our clients' products. You will work independently with your own technical deliveries to meet targets and expectations, and you will support your less experienced colleagues with simulation methodology and quality assurance. The extent and content of the projects will vary and are conducted either in-house at our office or on-site at our customers.
Your competence and drive, along with the extensive engineering and business experience within AFRY, will create and develop opportunities at some of the leading engineering and product development companies in the world.
Qualifications
You have a MSc or PhD in aerospace, mechanical engineering or engineering physics and have a deep knowledge in fluid dynamics. You have at least 3 years of CFD experience from the automotive, aerospace or defence industry and are specialized in aerodynamic simulations. Proficiency in commercial CFD software is one of your strengths and you can independently perform complex simulations of internal and external flow applications.
As a person you are meticulous, ambitious, curios and customer oriented. You are a true team player and appreciate the value added by working prestigeless together with your colleagues to find the best solution for our customers. You also have good communicative skills, both oral and in writing, and can explain complex issues in a comprehensible manner.
Additional Information
At AFRY you will work for an inclusive and brave employer! In addition to this, we offer the below stated and more:
• 28 days holiday + 23rd of December
• Work life balance
• Access to many activities through our social club: Club AFRY
• Competitive benefits regarding pension, wellness, and parental leave
• Company discounts with external partners through our benefits portal Benify
Does this sound like your next challenge? Apply already today - we are looking forward to it!
Last day of application is 2024-12-18. This is an ongoing recruitment process, which means that the role might be filled before last day of application. We do not accept applications via email. We kindly request to refrain from direct contact from staffing and recruitment agencies as well as providers of additional job ads.
Contact information for questions about the job:
Emil Olofsson - Section Manager, emil.olofsson@afry.com
, 010-505 45 34
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
