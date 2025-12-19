Certification Engineer
2025-12-19
Who We Are
Allgon is a leading manufacturer of wireless machinery control systems, delivering customized solutions to companies across the industrial sector. Our customers engage with us through our subsidiaries, Tele Radio, Åkerströms and Sistematica. We are passionate about developing industrial remote control solutions that enhance safety and efficiency worldwide.
In this role you will be part of our Product Compliance & QEMS team, which works with sustainability, compliance and management systems. We are a small and close-knit team of five people, four of whom are in Gothenburg and one in Björbo. You report to the department manager who is based at the head office in Gothenburg.
The role can be based in Gothenburg, Björbo/Borlänge, or Malaga in Spain and you will collaborate closely with colleagues across Allgon's global organization.
About the Role
As a Certification Engineer at Allgon, you are responsible for ensuring that our products obtain and maintain all required certifications and approvals before being released to the market. You will work hands-on with international certification requirements, coordinate product testing, and manage approval processes across multiple regions.
In this position, you will independently manage smaller certification initiatives-such as updates to existing product approvals-while also contributing to larger development projects. You will work closely with R&D, product management, manufacturing, external test laboratories, and global subsidiaries to ensure compliant, high-quality products throughout their lifecycle.
Key Responsibilities
Interpret and apply international certification and regulatory requirements
Advise internal stakeholders on product certification and approval matters
Plan, manage, and execute product certification activities and timelines
Coordinate testing with external laboratories and certification bodies
Manage updates, renewals, and maintenance of existing product certifications
Review test reports, technical documentation, and product labeling to ensure certification compliance
Monitor regulatory and certification changes and assess impact on products
Provide certification input during new product development and market expansion
Investigate and resolve certification- and approval-related issues
Support customer service teams and subsidiaries with certification expertise
What We're Looking For
You are a detail-oriented and analytical engineer with a strong interest in product certification and regulatory requirements. You enjoy working independently, take ownership of your tasks, and are comfortable coordinating multiple stakeholders. With a structured approach and clear communication skills, you are able to translate complex certification requirements into practical actions that support product development and market access.
Key Qualifications Include
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
Experience in product certification, regulatory approvals, or related roles.
Strong knowledge of RF and EMC standards and global wireless certification requirements.
Experience working with EU and international regulations (e.g. EMC, RED, FCC, ISED, MIC, etc.)
Ability to review and interpret test reports and certification documentation.
Understanding of PLM systems and certification documentation processes.
Experience coordinating certification projects or approval update.
Knowledge of functional safety and cybersecurity standards.
Proficiency in English. Fluency in Swedish and other languages is a plus.
What We Offer
Work with cutting-edge, high-quality products in a dynamic environment.
Opportunities for continuous professional growth and career development.
A challenging and rewarding role within a growing organization.
Collective agreement, working in Sweden, including 9 extra days off per calendar year through reduced working hours.
3,000 SEK annually for wellness benefits, working in Sweden.
About Allgon
Allgon is a Swedish company specializing in industrial radio control, with a strong track record in wireless technology innovation. Through our brands Tele Radio, Åkerströms and Sistematica, we have built a global presence, employing over 470 professionals and presence in 26 countries.
We offer an exciting work environment in a profitable and growing organization with a strong technical focus. Despite our global reach, we maintain the close-knit atmosphere of a smaller company, where every employee has a voice and can influence the projects they work on.
At Allgon, sustainability is a key priority-ecologically, socially, and financially. We are committed to attracting passionate individuals who share our vision of a safer, more efficient world through advanced wireless technology.
