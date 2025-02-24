Central Planner
Stegra AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra AB i Stockholm
, Boden
eller i hela Sverige
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel. So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet. Central Planner
As Central Planner, you will report to the Central Planning Manager. You will be responsible for the planning on projects in development (concept studies, FEED), as well as supporting the site planners for projects in execution. Among your responsibilities will be to develop schedules, supervise contractors as Owners planning representative, assist in improving the planning tools & processes and implementing a common approach to planning best practice across all projects.
Location: Stockholm
Responsibilities: Develop schedules and supervise contractors during early project stages.
Provide support to the site team for projects in execution.
Manage and develop corporate planning standards, tools & processes.
Data analysis and compilation of reference data from projects in execution.
Qualifications: A Degree in Engineering or related field.
5-10 years of experience in project planning, with a focus on large-scale projects.
Expert level user of Primavera P6 and good understanding of planning best practices.
Strong project management skills, including the ability to develop and manage project schedules, budgets, and resources.
Experience of mega projects, demonstrating the ability to handle complexity and scale.
Foster good communication and interpersonal skills to ensure a smooth teamwork.
Proactively work to anticipate challenges, collaborating effectively with stakeholders to address potential issues promptly.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), https://stegra.com/career Arbetsplats
Stegra Jobbnummer
9183189