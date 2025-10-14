Cathode Material Quality Engineer
Altris AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2025-10-14
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Altris AB i Uppsala
Founded in 2017 based on research performed at Uppsala University's Ångström Laboratory, Altris manufactures and sells Fennac® cathode active material, and licenses battery designs for energy storage and transport applications. Together with a handful of international start-ups, Altris is a World leader in Sodium-Ion technology. Similar to Lithium-Ion batteries, lower energy density, but in return: longer life, faster charge and discharge, much safer, greater operating temperature range, cheaper to produce and transport, with virtually unlimited and readily available, environmentally friendly and sustainable raw materials (salt, wood and iron).
For more information visit www.altris.se
Your Role
Altris has an exciting opportunity for a Cathode Material Quality Engineer within our Cathode Development team. This role is central to our mission to produce novel, world-leading sodium-ion cathode materials for use in both Altris' internal cell development programs and for external customers across a variety of applications
As a Cathode Material Quality Engineer, you work in the core of Altris - evaluating the electrochemical performance and material quality of our production and R&D cathode materials. This role focuses on the characterization of Prussian blue analogues utilizing physical and electrochemical techniques which are uniquely suited to the unique chemistry of the cathode material. You will be responsible for improving method documentation and standard procedures for material handling and analysis which will also be used to guide scale up operations with international partners.
You will be responsible for performing analysis using characterization tools such as PSD; BET, karl fischer titration, tap density measurements etc to gain unique insights to Altris' cathode materials for production quality control and intellectual property development. In addition, the position has a broader requirement for quality evaluation of slurry making via rheology measurements and electrochemical evaluation (galvanostatic cycling, rate testing) using coin and single layer pouch cells. Due to the integral nature of material quality, you will be required to engage and educate multidisciplinary teams on the importance of quality analysis and the unique insights that material characterization brings at all stages of material production and processing. In addition, as required you will train others and share learnings in the team on best practice.
Your responsibility will extend from rigorous testing of cathode materials to other components used in batteries, as necessary, interpreting and analyzing data to ensure compliance with our quality standards and performance criteria.
This position requires a meticulous individual with a keen eye for detail and a strong background in battery technology, material science, or related fields.
Key responsibilities include
Overall areas of responsibility and activities
Ensure all production materials and RnD samples meet our baseline quality standards.
Carry out routine material characterisation to evaluate key material characteristics.
Evaluate materials
Performing coin cell tests on production and Altris produced cathode materials (Primary Focus) and other suppliers cathode and anode materials, analysing the data, reporting and feeding information back.
Performing electrochemical testing on single layer pouch formats
Lead root-cause analyses of development issues affecting material quality and electrochemical performance
Continuously improve material characterisation methods (physical and electrochemical) for assessing material characteristics.
Develop clear and concise reports and present back to key stakeholders
Requirements
• Minimum MSc degree in chemistry or physics areas or similar experience
• 5+ years of work experience of which a minimum of 3 years should be at an industrial company with hands on
experience in producing and testing coin cells
• Experience of working with characterization of cathode active material
• Experience in Material quality work and method validation
Experience in industrial relevant cathode chemistries is preferred but not a requirement.
Skills and Abilities
• Strong capabilities with data handling, treatment and analysis including utilising python (or similar) to automate the processing and presentation of complex data
• Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressurised environment (start up)
• Good communication skills
• Strong Proficiency in English both (Written and Oral)
Personal success factors
• Creativity and GRIT with a can-do attitude
• Accountability and responsibility
• Organizational skills
• Openness for people's ideas
If you're a experienced Quality engineer passionate about bridging innovation with industrial execution, and you want to play a key role in bringing next-generation battery technology to market, we want to hear from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-29
E-post: application@altris.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Altris AB
(org.nr 559117-5582), http://www.altris.se Arbetsplats
Altris Jobbnummer
9557011