Category Manager to Ph Nederman Group
Dreamwork Scandinavia AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Helsingborg
2022-12-15
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dreamwork Scandinavia AB i Helsingborg
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
About the job
AB Ph Nederman (Nederman Sweden Manufacturing) is looking for another driven and dedicated Category Manager who would like to be part of a fantastic Sourcing team placed in Helsingborg. We can offer an exciting and developing role where the right person gets exposed to a broad network, both internally and externally.
As a Category Manager at Ph Nederman you are responsible to establish and deploy strategic direction to secure best in class procurement for some dedicated categories. You will ensure that the organization's category needs are met effectively and cost-efficiently, as well as develop an understanding of and contribution to the Sourcing strategy.
<b>Main tasks and responsibilities</b>
• Establish category strategy, ensure deployment and results (cost, lead time, quality)
• Arrange and lead sourcing negotiations and secure fulfillment of policies, processes and routines
• Build relations and ensure alignment between R&D, business and purchasing
• Consolidate category spend through supplier reduction programs, contract management and negotiations
• Benchmark activities and analysis of market trends
• Identify and realize cost-saving and cost-reduction opportunities and the measurement of them
• Lead and establish a robust governance structure to manage strategically preferred suppliers to drive continuous improvements and deliver savings year over year
• Ensure correct parameters and master data in the ERP system
• Handle price deviations and minimize repetition
The work is governed by the requirements of the business such as profitability, quality and sustainability and is measured through relevant KPIs.
<b>The skills you will need</b>
• Academic degree (preferably Engineering)
• Minimum 3 years purchasing experience of category management
• Proven track record of delivering bottom-line savings and other value from a baseline of spend in a complex global environment
• Experience from building suppler relations, delivering strategic plans, negotiating contracts and dealing with complex demands
• In-depth knowledge of sourcing- and procurement principles and best practices
• Fluent in both Swedish and English, spoken and written
• Industrial experience is beneficial
• Experience from IFS is beneficial
<b>About Nederman Group</b>
At Nederman, we believe our role is to make life better by creating great products and solutions that protect people, planet, and production. With around 2 100 employees, sales offices and distributors in over 50 countries, and production in 12 countries on five continents, we 're one of the world's leading companies in the environmental technology sector, focusing on industrial air filtration. We respect the environment and each other, have the courage to act, and a sustainable customer focus. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.
We are The Clean Air Company.Publiceringsdatum2022-12-15Så ansöker du
Tycker du att detta låter intressant söker du tjänsten via vår hemsida Dreamwork.se, sök gärna omgående då vi arbetar med ett löpande urval. Har du frågor kan du kontakta rekryteringskonsult Mahlin Granelli Glyré på telefon 042-17 66 11 eller mail mahlin.glyre@dreamwork.com
.
Välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7030". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dreamwork Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556695-7600), http://www.dreamwork.se/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
7262384