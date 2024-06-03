Category Manager - CA Textile Furnishings
2024-06-03
Company Description
You see things a little differently. So do we. We believe in discovering and developing the talent in each of us. We invest in your passions and encourage you to grow with them. Come and see things a little differently with us!
Inter IKEA is a group of companies that connects IKEA retailers with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. It consists of three businesses: Retail concept, Range and Supply. IKEA Supply is responsible to source, manufacture and distribute IKEA products to the IKEA retailers. This to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost. In Purchasing Development, the assignment goes hand and hand with the IKEA Business idea as we are responsible to produce the 'wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them'. Affordability, accessibility, sustainability and quality are our main priorities. We develop and execute sourcing strategies and meet the Supply markets/industries in 6 different categories. We are a global organization with around 1000 co-workers placed in 27 different locations, close to the suppliers and the market.
We are right now looking for a Category Manager for Category Mattresses, who will report to Marius Martinaitis, Category Area Manager (Textile Furnishings).
We in Category Area Textile Furnishing are passionate about beautiful textiles and great comfort and want to make our wide offer accessible and affordable to the many people. With over 300 co-workers and 200 suppliers across the world, Category Area Textile Furnishings drives and develops the global supply chain of textile furnishing products for all IKEA stores globally. This includes everything from bulky products such as mattresses and sofas to carpets, curtains, cushions and felt boxes for storage to mention just a few.
Join us in our exiting journey to develop a stronger supply chain for IKEA products covering customer needs in all areas of the home!
Job Description
As Category Manager you will be in the lead of developing and implementing the global ambitions of Category Mattresses agenda. Together with your management team, you will be leading the Category by securing competent and high-performing teams and leaders. You will be responsible for the development and implementation of the Category Business Plan, in line with the Home Furnishing business needs and IKEA directions. Through IKEA way of doing business, you will be responsible to secure right pre-conditions and lead to achieve professional long term business development with suppliers based on a shared business model, trust and transparency. A part of this assignment is to lead the integration of production, technology and capacity dimension into the Home Furnishing Businesses and Range Development.
More in details the assignment consists of:
Being responsible for the development and implementation of the Category Business Plan in close collaboration with the Home Furnishing business and to deliver excellent results
Drive the development of wished position for the category, the future supplier landscape, supplier classification and defining needs for new suppliers
Lead the development of existing as well as new materials and production techniques
Contribute to the IKEA sustainability strategy and look for innovative ways to reduce the CO2 footprint from production and increase the recycled content
Integrate the production, technology and capacity dimension into the HFB Business and Range; pro-actively contribute with competence and resources into the HFB Business and Range Development
Secure the Leadership and Competence agenda: Identify gaps and needs, and build leadership and competence plans to meet the short- and long-term business needs
Being responsible for recruitment, development, performance management, retention and succession plans for co-workers directly in your team
In this assignment you will lead the Category Management Team and you will also have an active role in the Management Team, for Category Area Textile Furnishings, contributing to the overall development of our business and organization and it's shaping towards the future.
Qualifications
Are you the one we are looking for? We are looking for you that want to continue the great work we have started in Category Mattresses and build on the existing strategy, while still being agile and resilient to stay relevant in an everchanging world. You are strong in stakeholder management where you have the eagerness to build trust and partnerships to reach common goals, which is crucial to succeed in this role. You know that the key to success is to have motivated and competent people and you know how to bring out the best in others and the organizations you encounter. We see that you have proven your ability in leading and developing both people and business, when leading in an international environment in a remote context.
To succeed in this role, we see that you bring:
Deep knowledge of IKEA business model, IKEA strategic landscape and IKEA Purchasing strategy
Extensive business understanding, knowledge of Supplier Development Process and Value Chain Analysis
Experience within procurement activities such as procurement strategy development, supplier and business development, negotiations, and process optimization (LEAN)
Strong capability to identify and act on supplier development opportunities to deliver results
Ability to combine working on a strategic level while acting on an operational and tactical level
We also see that you identify with the IKEA culture & Values and enjoy creating an environment where the IKEA values are a living reality.
Additional information
Please note, this assignment requires travelling.
For more information about the role, please contact Category Area Manager Marius Martinaitis at marius.martinaitis@inter.ikea.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist, Olivia Swärd at Olivia.sward@Inter.ikea.com.
Does this fit in with your previous experience and ambitions for the future? Then we look forward receiving your application in English at the latest on 16 June, 2024.
