Category Buyer - Painted Plastics & Airvents

Incluso AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2026-06-26


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We're looking for a Category Buyer - Painted Plastics & Airvents for a global automotive company in Jönköping. Start is September 1st, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.

Assignment description
The Category Buyer secures supply and delivers cost efficiency and additional value in sourcing programs, by participating and executing on Commodity Business Plans, and by having a clear view on business demands as well as supplier market.

Main responsibilities

Have a total cost approach by delivering cost savings, cash flow and added-value improvements

Anchors and execute Commodity Business Plans, e.g. identifying and leading key programs to achieve cost saving targets and setting supplier base portfolio, based on market and business needs

Lead commercial and contractual negotiation with suppliers within the area

Together with Stakeholders prepare and effectuate RFI/RFQ within the area

Conduct market-, supplier- and spend analysis to be on top of the area and be able to perform strategic sourcing initiatives


Required qualifications

University degree or equivalent professional experience in relevant area

A minimum of 3-5 years relevant working experience

Solid negotiation, commercial and contractual track record

Fluent in English (written and spoken)

Professional experience in multi sourcing.

Personal qualities

High integrity and professionalism

Business and performance driven

A great communicator and excellent cooperation skills

Self-drive

Positive mind-set


This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is September 1st, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7980831-2074271".

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta)
411 06  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Incluso

Jobbnummer
9981999

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