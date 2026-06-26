Category Buyer - Painted Plastics & Airvents
Incluso AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-26
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We're looking for a Category Buyer - Painted Plastics & Airvents for a global automotive company in Jönköping. Start is September 1st, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Assignment description
The Category Buyer secures supply and delivers cost efficiency and additional value in sourcing programs, by participating and executing on Commodity Business Plans, and by having a clear view on business demands as well as supplier market.
Main responsibilities
Have a total cost approach by delivering cost savings, cash flow and added-value improvements
Anchors and execute Commodity Business Plans, e.g. identifying and leading key programs to achieve cost saving targets and setting supplier base portfolio, based on market and business needs
Lead commercial and contractual negotiation with suppliers within the area
Together with Stakeholders prepare and effectuate RFI/RFQ within the area
Conduct market-, supplier- and spend analysis to be on top of the area and be able to perform strategic sourcing initiatives
Required qualifications
University degree or equivalent professional experience in relevant area
A minimum of 3-5 years relevant working experience
Solid negotiation, commercial and contractual track record
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Professional experience in multi sourcing.
Personal qualities
High integrity and professionalism
Business and performance driven
A great communicator and excellent cooperation skills
Self-drive
Positive mind-set
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is September 1st, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7980831-2074271". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9981999