Category Buyer - Direct Material Procurement
2024-07-05
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
We are looking for a Category Buyer to join Direct Material Procurement.
At Direct Material Procurement, we are building a fit for future organisation. Our Global Category Teams deliver competitive value chains in collaboration with our stakeholders, and we regard our selected suppliers as long-term innovation and business partners and secure a sustainable global footprint. We minimize risk in the supply chain and continuously scout for new suppliers and ideas.
We strive to bring out the best in people, to be innovative and adaptable to change. Our teams are empowered and take ownership to deliver maximum value to the consumer. Our leaders develop, coach and motivate people to lead, drive and own the business and operations working with removing impediments and enabling team deliveries. Our global team members take joint ownership and support each other to drive the global deliveries in the best, most efficient and fun way.
We are now looking for a Category Buyer within the area of Visibility (main commodities; lighting, mirrors, wipers, washer system and sensors).
What you will do
As a Category Buyer with us you will:
• Deliver and implement our purchasing strategies in order to meet the company 's needs for future technologies and concepts.
• Own and manage your supply base, making sure we have financially healthy and competent suppliers with an optimal footprint supporting sustainability.
• Plan and execute supplier selections in accordance with agreed strategies and in close collaboration with category team and stakeholders.
• Make sure contracts are correct, completed and stored in a timely manner.
• Collaborate within the category team and with all stakeholders to secure supplier capability, capacity, quality and timely deliveries.
• Drive suppliers and internal stakeholders to optimize running business by identifying and implementing commercial, technical and supply chain cost saving opportunities.
• Proactively seek ways to optimize running business supply base while assessing and managing risks.
Who we are looking for
To be successful in the role you build partnerships and work collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives. You gain the confidence and trust of others through honesty, integrity, and authenticity. You consistently achieve results, even under tough circumstances and actively seek new ways to grow and be challenged using both formal and informal development channels.
In addition, the following are essential:
• Bachelors ' degree in Business Administration, Industrial Engineering or equivalent working experience.
• Experience from a relevant Purchasing role or similar. It is however an advantage if you have experience from Product Development.
• Knowledge from supplier management and contractual topics and are used to drive fact-based negotiations/discussions.
• Ability to structure your work, manage complex projects and many interfaces
• Confidence to act in an international environment and influence stakeholders
• Fluent in English, written and spoken.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position, please contact Procurement Manager, Jens Wetterskoog jens.wetterskog@volvocars.com
.
If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
.
We want your application at latest 25th of August 2024.
