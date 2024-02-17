Category Analyst to Skruf
The Place AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Place AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
The Place är ett rekryteringsföretag och en Worklife Partner, en plats för våra kunder och kandidater att växa på för att stärka sin affär och karriär. Vi är verksamma inom kompetensområdena Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Logistik, IT och Kommunikation och brinner för att matcha rätt kompetens med rätt företag och att skapa ett positivt arbetsliv för såväl kunder som medarbetare.
Are you a numbers ' nerd, naturally curious, and resourceful in finding various data sources to shape strategic thinking? Looking for your next opportunity with an exciting and fast-growing company? Do not hesitate - apply now!
We are looking for someone with a few years ' experience working with data and analysis, preferably coming from the FMCG industry. Starting as soon as possible!
About the role
You will be part of Skrufs Insights team, consisting of 8 people in total based in Stockholm and Norway. You will be working closely with and reporting to the Head of OND and Nordics Cluster Insights.
Your main objective will be to collate and analyse a wide array of information and data within the OND (Oral Nicotine Delivery) sector, extracting impactful insights to guide strategic decision making. This role offers a unique blend of analytical rigor, strategic thinking, and creative problem-solving in a fast-paced and collaborative environment, giving you an opportunity to be a part of key projects.
Your main tasks:
* Conduct thorough analysis of category-relevant data, extracting meaningful insights to guide strategic decisions
* Identify trends, opportunities and risks within the category. Provide recommendations where relevant
* Develop and maintain regular reports and create compelling presentations for key stakeholders
* Assist in the development of high-level market volume forecasts for the OND category, as well as tracking of performance against said forecasts, providing insights into variations and recommendations for adjustments
Who do we think you are?
You are naturally curious, driven, and enjoy problem-solving and working in a dynamic industry where you 'll have to adapt to evolving business priorities and requirements. You have a couple of years ' experience in a similar role which has made you proficient in analysing complex data sets and extracting meaningful insights. Your highly analytical mindset will be essential in supporting strategic focus within the OND Category team, ensuring alignment, and addressing the Category must-win-battles. You seek practical solutions, leverage your resourcefulness, and contribute positively to team dynamics.
Additionally, we see that you have good argumentation and communication skills. You feel comfortable presenting your findings in an honest and simple, yet compelling way to your internal stakeholders. You are a true team player that can foster good relationships cross-functionally, willing to share knowledge, ensuring the seamless integration of insights into broader business decisions.
Some qualifications
* A university degree in Economics or Statistics
* A minimum of 2 years ' experience working in a similar analytical position
* Very good knowledge in Excel as this will be one of your main tools
* Fluent in English, knowledge in Swedish is beneficial
* Experience with PowerBI is beneficial
Join a fun and experimental company with great values and benefits where you have the opportunity to grow! You will be offered to join company events, receive a generous health care allowance and commuting expense card, a yearly bonus and much more. We are looking forward to having you onboard!
Practical information
This is a direct recruitment with 6 months probation time. You will be working at Skrufs Head Office at Tulegatan 15 in central Stockholm, with the ability to work from home for 1 day/week. Full time position 40h/week.
Moving forward in this process you will be asked to complete a personality and logics test, as well as carry out a case and report to hiring managers.
About Skruf
Skruf Snus AB was founded in 2002. Since the start, the company has grown every year. Today, Skruf Snus AB is Sweden 's second largest snus company with a turnover of about SEK 1.5 billion and about 300 employees. The company is in an exciting and expansive phase where we are growing both in Sweden and on the global market. New products are continuously launched under our four brands Skruf, Knox, ZONE X and Smålands Brukssnus. "We are a team with a lot of energy, drive and commitment, which is why Skruf Snus AB continues to develop. The head office is located in the centre of Stockholm but we have district sales representatives covering from Ystad in the south to Haparanda in the north. All production takes place in our factory in Sävsjö in Småland. Since 2008, Skruf Snus AB has been owned by Imperial Brands, a global group based in the UK. Skruf takes good care of its employees, and places great emphasis on a good working environment so that you feel at home at work as well.
The Place is Sweden 's only Worklife Partner
The Place is your safe point. In this particular recruitment, our competent recruitment consultants manage the process, from interview to employment offer. You will then be employed by the client company. We are proud of our fine collaborations with a large number of interesting and exciting companies - because this means many career opportunities for you!
Keywords: analyst, research, FMCG, research assistant, category analyst Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Place AB
(org.nr 556340-2758), https://theplace.se Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Sara Giordano sara.giordano@theplace.se 0765362720 Jobbnummer
8477286