Case Management Specialist (Clinical / Pharma cases)
2025-07-11
Join a Global Leader in Medicines Safety as a Signal Management Specialist
A well-established, non-profit organization is currently seeking an Case Management Specialist to support its team in Uppsala.
The organization collaborates with World Health Organization (WHO) to promote the responsible use of medical products and strengthen safety systems worldwide advancing the safe use of medicines and vaccines.
In this role, you will conduct scientific signal assessments, collaborate closely with national regulatory authorities and WHO teams, and contribute to global pharmacovigilance by producing publications and sharing your expertise through conferences and internal collaborations. This is a unique opportunity for a physician or pharmacist with strong analytical skills and a passion for public health to join a purpose-driven, multicultural team advancing the safe use of medicines and vaccines.
Location: Uppsala, Sweden
Who we are looking for:
Case Management Specialist (Clinical and Pharmaceutial cases)
Responsibilities:
• performing clinical assessments of case series related to potential safety signals, including causality assessment and literature review;
• critically reviewing signal assessments carried out by team members and ensuring scientific accuracy;
• contributing to scientific communication by writing articles for the WHO Pharmaceuticals Newsletter and peer-reviewed journals;
• presenting findings at international scientific conferences and professional events;
• collaborating with colleagues across UMC's departments, such as Education & Training and Research;
• working closely with WHO's Pharmacovigilance team to support the advisory committees on medicine and vaccine safety (ACSoMP and GACVS).
Requirements:
• medical doctor (MD, MSc) or pharmacist (PharmD, MSc) with recent experience in healthcare, research, or pharmacovigilance;
• strong analytical and critical thinking skills;
• proficient in scientific writing with a high level of attention to detail;
• fluent English, both written and spoken;
• proactive and capable of independently driving projects to completion;
• collaborative team player who values a nurturing and mission-driven work environment.
Your profile:
• experienced in clinical assessment and scientific writing;
• detail-oriented, structured, and reliable under deadlines;
• confident in interpreting data and literature to inform health-related decisions;
• open-minded and willing to contribute to shared goals across departments;
• motivated to contribute to the safer use of medicines on a global scale.
What the employer offers:
• full-time position (100%);
• permanent employment after a 6-month probation period;
• centrally located office in Uppsala, 3 minutes from the train station;
• flexible working hours and wellness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag);
• a dynamic, international, and mission-driven work environment.
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.
