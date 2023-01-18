Carrier Manager
At Airmee, we're working hard to create the best delivery experience in the world and optimize logistics to make it more efficient and environmentally sustainable. We are looking for an eager and data-driven Carrier Manager to drive Last Mile Performance via Airmee carriers.
Airmee is one of Europe's fastest growing logistics startups transforming last-mile delivery, backed by some of Sweden's biggest investors and entrepreneurs. We help e-commerce by leveraging machine learning and powerful proprietary research-based technology to provide convenient and fast e-commerce deliveries in urban areas same day or as fast as within the hour.
If you are a data driven relationship builder that enjoy working in an entrepreneurial and rapidly-evolving environment, this role is for you.
Role overview
Airmee's transports are carried out by subcontracted carriers. As a Carrier Manager you will lead the operational & strategic work to ensure that our Carriers perform in line with productivity & quality targets. You will be responsible for recruiting, onboarding & developing Carriers. The role is hands-on where relationship building skills are important - but where a data-driven approach is a must. You need to be street-smart but let data rather than feelings drive your decisions and guide the dialogue with the Carriers.
You will be responsible for the commercial agreements with our Carriers, from ensuring legal requirements and price models to setting productivity & quality targets.
This role requires collaboration with Dispatch, Courier Management, Customer Support and Terminals. Like all roles at Airmee, this is a very hands-on role focused solely on execution.
You can lead by example and expect nothing but the best from yourself, your colleagues and Carriers. As every second counts in our business, a sense of urgency needs to be at the core of your personality.
So, what will you do?
• Day-to-day problem-solving, interaction with Carriers and colleagues
• Follow-up on carrier performance vs target on a day-to-day basis
• Drive improvements in productivity, cost and quality towards pre-defined targets
• Search, onboard and develop new carriers
• Define and further develop legal frameworks and standards for our Carriers
• Ensure carriers meet contractual obligations through regular audits
What skills and experience do you need?
• A minimum of 2 years experience in a top tier consulting, strategy, operational and/or a leading role in a tech startup
• Bachelor's degree in science/engineering, economics, finance, management, or similar field
• 1+ years of Experience in Field Sales or Franchising is a plus
• Data-driven decision mentality and sound business judgment
• Able to balance the role of the strategist with urgency while simultaneously drive the day-to-day operational challenges of Carriers to achieve results
• Get stuff done attitude: you are not afraid of rolling up your sleeves and getting your hands dirty
• Fluent in Swedish and English
You will be working with a diverse group of talented, motivated, smart, and interesting co-workers. Being part of a startup in its growth phase you will have the opportunity to influence the culture and build a team around you.
