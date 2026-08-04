Car wash
Green SM Sweden AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Green SM Sweden AB i Stockholm
About us
Green SM is a leading electric vehicle (EV) and sustainable mobility solutions provider headquartered in Vietnam. With a commitment to transforming urban transportation, we have successfully expanded into the Global Market and are now preparing to launch operations in the EU Market. Join us in driving the future of sustainable mobility.
Green SM is committed to providing high-quality mobility services while maintaining the highest standards for our vehicle fleet. We are looking for reliable and detail-oriented Car Washers / Vehicle Detailers to join our operations team and help keep our vehicles clean, safe, and ready for customers.
Key Responsibilities
Wash and clean vehicles thoroughly, including both the exterior and interior.
Perform interior detailing, including vacuuming, shampooing, dashboard cleaning, and stain removal.
Clean windows, wheels, tires, and door jambs to a high standard.
Apply appropriate detailing products to maintain and enhance vehicle appearance.
Inspect vehicles and report any visible damage or maintenance concerns.
Ensure all vehicles meet company quality standards before being returned to service.
Maintain a clean, organized, and safe work environment.
Follow all health, safety, and environmental procedures.
Requirements
Previous experience as a Car Washer, Vehicle Detailer, or in a similar vehicle cleaning role is preferred.
Good attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality work.
Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
Reliable, punctual, and able to work independently as well as part of a team.
Flexible to work rotating shifts, including weekends.
We appreciate your interest in this opportunity. Given the high volume of applications, we will only be able to contact shortlisted candidates. We value your understanding and patience in this process. Thank you for your interest and cooperation Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-03
E-post: v.alwinw@greensm.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Green SM Sweden AB
(org.nr 559587-6375)
Östermalmstorg 1 (visa karta
)
114 42 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
10022103