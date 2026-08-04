Recruitment Event for Hotel and Restaurant Professionals
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2026-08-04
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Recruitment Event for Hotel and Restaurant ProfessionalsGöteborg | 1 October
Are you looking for your next opportunity in the hospitality industry? Join Connecting Jobs, Welcome House and TENT in Göteborg on 1 October for a recruitment event where you will have the opportunity to meet several hospitality employers in one place.
What to expect:- Short, speed-dating-style interviews with recruiting employers- The opportunity to attend several interviews during the same event- A chance to introduce yourself directly to employers and make a strong first impression
Available positions:- Housekeeping staff- Breakfast staff- Kitchen staff- Waiters and waitresses
Requirements- Previous experience in hospitality, such as housekeeping, kitchen or restaurant service- Intermediate English and/or Swedish- Ability to attend the recruitment event in Göteborg on 1 October
Practical informationLocation: Göteborg — the exact venue will be announced laterDate: 1 October — the exact time will be announced laterPlease note: Only candidates whose profiles match the employers' requirements will be invited to attend the event.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Förening
Andra Långgatan 19, (visa karta
)
413 28 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Beredskapslyftet Kontakt
Beredskapslyftet - info@beredskapslyftet.se Jobbnummer
10022100