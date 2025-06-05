Car Advisor
Become our next Car Advisor - and shape the future of digital car sales!
Bilsmidigt AB is one of Sweden's fastest-growing and most profitable online car dealerships. We're now looking for a passionate and ambitious Car Advisor to join our expanding team.
What you'll do:
You will guide customers through the car-buying process - from first inquiry to final delivery. You'll answer questions, prepare digital offers, close deals, and follow up with customers to build long-term relationships. You'll also sell add-ons like warranties and winter wheels, and always ensure top-notch service.
We're looking for someone who:
Has experience in sales or customer service
Is fluent in both Swedish and English
Is highly motivated, structured, and goal-oriented
Has a strong interest in cars
Holds a valid driver's license
We offer:
One of the best commission models in the market
Weekend shifts and office-based work in Upplands Väsby
Big growth opportunities in a fast-paced company
