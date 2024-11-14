Capture Manager Buildings
2024-11-14
Do you want to surround yourself with colleagues who empower, encourage, and help you raise your standards to a higher level in a role as Bid manager? Are you someone with a business-oriented mindset and have relevant experience to drive the processes around a proposal? Can you work independently and feel comfortable about leading medium-sized bid teams?
Drive the development of tomorrow's business within buildings, management and architecture
We are looking for a Bid Manager (in COWI context called Capture Manager) to deliver key proposals in a professional, structured, and efficient manner within Buildings and Architecture We are a close working team in our Swedish business development, dedicated to work with our most prioritized bids to our most prioritized customers in the buildings sector. We are winning jointly with other parts of COWI within health, industry, pharma, sustainable cities and data centers.
Your key responsibilities will be:
• Responsible lead or coordinator for large and medium tenders
• Responsible for a high quality of proposals with attractive wording and graphics
• Responsible for a high quality in proposal presentations
• Participates in pricing and commercial conditions of proposals
• Drive proposal consistency and learnings across tenders
Your expertise. Our team. Together, we're shaping the future.
We are looking for you who want to help develop our business and market environment and contribute with your experience and expertise as a Bid Manager (in COWI context called Capture Manager). You understand the customer's perspectives and are constantly looking for solutions that can add value to our customers. You find it exciting to work with others and want to contribute to our inclusive working environment. We are looking for you who are curious, seek new insights and improvements, and you have a high degree of flexibility.
In addition, you are:
• A person who enjoys cooperating with others
• A good relationship builder
• A good process manager
• Good at writing and expressing content clearly in proposal documents
We would be thrilled to hear from candidates who resembles the following:
• Hold a relevant bachelor's or higher degree with at least 4 years of experience in bid/proposal management, or have a comparable level of relevant work experience
• Knowledge of the buildings market in Sweden and an interest in understanding the differences in business and culture among our customers
• Have a high degree of initiative combined with the ability to prioritize and align to business needs and shifting organizational priorities
• Experience in tools as PowerPoint and InDesign is an advantage
• Fluent in speaking and writing Swedish and English
At COWI, we believe in investing in our employees' growth and development. Join our global team of experts and be part of shaping the future of society. We offer opportunities to work on both local and global projects, learn from the best, and contribute your expertise to build strong relationships with customers and colleagues.
If this sounds like the opportunity you've been waiting for, don't hesitate to apply! Travel within Sweden, Scandinavia, and internationally may be required.
YOUR COMPETENCE. OUR TEAM. TOGETHER, WE SHAPE THE FUTURE.
To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and competencies.
We look forward to receiving your application!
https://www.cowi.com/your-career/open-vacancies/vacancy/?id=58013
