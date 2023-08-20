Calibration Engineer- On Board Diagnostics
We are looking for a Calibration Engineer for our client in the automotive industry in the area of Aftertreatment and On Board Diagnostics. You will be part of the team that develops the next generation engines from concept design and requirements as well as calibration and verification in the last development phase.
You will be working close with others in an agile scrum team focusing on delivering OBD Software Functions and Software Applications with respect to legal requirements, different powertrains, and market features. As a Calibration Engineer you will be responsible for calibration and verification of OBD monitors, as well as data analysis of measurement data through simulation for robustness and statistical risk assessments. You will create and run simulation scripts to improve the embedded software and optimize calibration parameters. You will develop methods for, and perform testing such as; hot and cold climate, high altitude, humidity, etc. on expeditions around the world. The job suits engineers that enjoy combining control and monitoring theory and measurement data analysis with performing hands-on testing.
Skills required:
• A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Applied Physics, Mechatronics, Electronics, Chemistry or similar.
• You have a passion for vehicles and clean emissions.
• You like both hands on testing and doing the analysis.
• Skilled in: Matlab, C, Python or similar.
• Excellent communication skills in English preferably also in Swedish.
• Driving license "B", valid in Sweden is a plus or C/CE/ or D
• Experience from embedded systems or engine application engineering, aftermarket or workshops
• A plus if you are used to the Agile environment and SAFe way of working.
Personal attributes
As a person you are self-motivated and a fast learner. You enjoy sharing knowledge and is helpful to others in the team. You are a real team player with a positive attitude. You work effectively and enjoy problem solving. You communicate well with others and have to have excellent organizational skills and work in a structured way in order to be successful.
Additional info:
