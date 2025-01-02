Calibration Engineer
2025-01-02
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are now looking for a Calibration Engineer (HW Make Support) to develop, implement and maintain cost efficient, ergonomic and safe production, claims and repair processes, equipment and tools according to production rules. Calibration, inspection and repair of measuring instruments. Adjustments and/or repairs are performed in house if time and cost effective. Microwave unique equipment management in the daily work. Torque settings on screwdrivers and similar tools.
What you will do:
* You will handle production performance as collecting data, analyzing, checking, modifying and implementing/updating production processes, methods and tools
* Propose product improvements to design in pre-development and projects
* Develop product requirements and design rules from a supply perspective
* Build practice and produce ability
* Develop and innovate production processes
* Maintain and prepare existing production processes
* Analyze and improve production processes
* Secure business continuity plans and sustainability
* Manage production equipment
The skills you bring:
* Standard workmanship knowledge
* Ericsson Factory Handbook
* Ericsson Production System
* Lean Production
* Hardware Services production processes
* New Product Introduction process
* Transfer Product Introduction process
* Knowledge of Swedish and English language is mandatory Ersättning
