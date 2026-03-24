Cafe Assistant/ Service (Cafebiträde)
Brew & Vittles AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brew & Vittles AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a friendly and service-minded individual (20+) to join our café team, including evening shifts. As a Café Assistant, you will support daily operations such as preparing drinks and food, serving customers, and maintaining a clean and welcoming environment.
Key Responsibilities
Greet and serve customers with a positive attitude
Take and process orders accurately
Prepare coffee, beverages, and an expanded range of food items
Assist with simple food prep and basic baking tasks
Keep the café clean and organized
Handle payments (cash and electronic)
Work closely with the team in a fast-paced setting
Who You Are
Customer-focused, friendly, and reliable
Comfortable working evenings and in a busy environment
Fluent in Swedish and English
Previous café/restaurant experience is a plus
Interest in food preparation and baking
Must be 20 years or older (due to alcohol service permit) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23
E-post: info@brewvittles.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Cafe Assistant Application". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brew & Vittles AB
(org.nr 559523-6083)
Stockholm (visa karta
)
112 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9817191