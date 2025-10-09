CAE Quality Impression
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role: One of our automotive clients is looking for a senior CAE engineer within Quality Impression. Focus of the assignment is both to perform simulations but also to lead method development and act as a global lead within the area.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and develop QI simulation methodologies within the automotive domain.
Document and verify new methods through physical testing.
Communicate results and provide clear recommendations to cross-functional teams, including those without CAE expertise.
Collaborate globally, managing a wide network of stakeholders and contributing to strategic discussions.
Act as a global competence center for QI calculations, driving initiatives independently.
Apply creative and solution-oriented thinking to complex engineering challenges.
Requirements:
Previous experience in QI simulations within the automotive industry is a strong advantage.
Strong analytical skills and a genuine interest in method development and validation.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to translate technical insights into actionable recommendations.
A proactive, self-driven mindset with the ability to work independently and take ownership.
Broad technical knowledge, ideally including methods for: Solidity, Noise (squeaks, rattles, e-line), Wear and durability (e.g., scratch resistance)
Experience in ANSA/Meta and Nastran/Abaqus.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing
