CAE - Structural Analyst
2024-02-14
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
AFRY Technical Analysis is the largest consulting CAE-department in Sweden, with extensive experience within structural and fluid mechanics from a wide range of clients in many industries. We are deeply involved in many projects, both national and international, and provide our clients with market leading CAE-competence.
The position is a role as a structural analyst, and the main task is to perform finite element analysis with respect to strength, fatigue and crash/impact. Your assignments will vary in length and complexity, depending on industry and the project at hand, and you will work independently but with great support from your collogues and managers. CAE are often an important part of the product development process and can provide vital input that improve the product quality, safety, and cost. To improve our clients' products will be your focus and main target.
You will use commercial software like Abaqus, LS-Dyna and ANSYS as your main tools, and for example MATLAB and Phyton as a complement for post-processing and automatization. Analytical calculations are performed mainly to verify the analysis models and results.
Qualifications
We are looking for a CAE-Engineer with and M.Sc. or a Ph.D. in applied mechanics or similar and have a good theoretical knowledge of solid mechanics in general. You have a clear grasp of the basics with respect to strength, fatigue and dynamic analysis, and have performed some finite element analysis during your education. You have used Abaqus, LS-Dyna or ANSYS before and are familiar with the basic FEA-approach, with respect to pre-processing, analysis, and post-processing.
As a person you are meticulous, ambitious, curios and eager to learn. Collaboration comes naturally to you and you are a true team player, and appreciate the value added by working together with your collogues to find the best solution. Lastly, you also have good communicative skills, both oral and in writing, and can explain complex issues in a comprehensible manner.
Additional Information
At AFRY you will work for an inclusive and brave employer! In addition to this, we offer the below stated and more:
• 28 days holiday + 23rd of December
• Work life balance
• Access to many activities through our social club: Club AFRY
• Competitive benefits regarding pension, wellness, and parental leave
• Company discounts with external partners through our benefits portal Benify
Does this sound like your next challenge? Apply already today - we are looking forward to it!
Last day of application is 2024-04-31. This is an ongoing recruitment process, which means that the role might be filled before last day of application. We do not accept applications via email. We kindly request to refrain from direct contact from staffing and recruitment agencies as well as providers of additional job ads.
Contact information for questions about the job:
Emil Olofsson - Section Manager, emil.olofsson@afry.com
, 010-505 45 34
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
