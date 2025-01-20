CAD Administrator
About the position
We are looking for a dedicated CAD Administrator whose main objectives is to support and provide the global organization with a CAD environment, CAD software and CAD data management, with high availability and security. CAD Systems includes software within the following categories CAD, PDM, and PLM. You will get to work in a company where your efforts are visible and have an impact. The position is located in: Sweden or Poland.
Responsibilities
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
• Administration and manage of CAD/PLM software (SolidWorks and/or CREO) for the R&D / Engineering team.
• Technical support for CAD/PLM (SAP CDESK, SAP ECTR) users
• Prepare and manage software update and maintaining CAD software
• Monitoring and assistance for users in the scope of existing system integration between the CAD and PLM system
• Analyzing, troubleshooting SAP PLM integration issues and keep system documentation and training material up to date
• Effective task management and timely completion of task
Requirements
• Experience in a similar role / position preferably within a manufacturing or design organization.
• Good knowledge of Solid Works and/or Creo programs.
• Knowledge of PDM/PLM systems - preferred SAP CDESK, SAP ECTR.
• Basic programming/scripting skills would be an advantage.
• Familiarity with ticketing systems and task management.
• Experience of standardizing project documentation.
• Higher level of technical education.
• Fluency in English.
