Cable Harness Routing Designer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-08-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help shape electrical installations for next-generation transport solutions and new vehicle platforms. In this role, you turn functional, mechanical, manufacturing, service, quality, and cost requirements into robust cable harness routing solutions that work throughout the full product development cycle. You will work in a highly collaborative engineering environment with close contact across electrical design, mechanical design, manufacturing engineering, purchasing, and suppliers. This is a great opportunity if you want to influence vehicle design from early concept work to prototype, verification, and industrialization.
Job DescriptionYou will design and develop cable harness routing solutions in CAD based on technical requirements and design standards.
You will create and maintain 3D routing models and related design documentation.
You will optimize routing with focus on packaging, robustness, manufacturability, serviceability, quality, and cost.
You will collaborate closely with electrical architects, component owners, manufacturing engineering, purchasing, and suppliers to secure efficient installations.
You will contribute technical solutions in design reviews during both concept and detailed design phases.
You will perform tolerance analyses and assess installation feasibility in the vehicle environment.
You will support prototype builds, verification activities, troubleshooting, and issue resolution during development and industrialization.
You will manage engineering changes and help keep product documentation accurate and up to date.
You will contribute to continuous improvement of design methods, standards, and ways of working.
RequirementsBachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or equivalent experience.
Experience in cable harness routing or mechanical installation design.
Experience working with 3D CAD systems, preferably CATIA V5 or CATIA 3DEXPERIENCE.
Experience working in cross-functional product development teams.
Understanding of Design for Manufacturing (DfM) and Design for Assembly (DfA).
Fluent English and Swedish.
Nice to haveExperience from the commercial vehicle or automotive industry.
Experience with electrical distribution systems and cable harness architecture.
Knowledge of PLM systems such as ENOVIA.
Experience working with prototype builds and production support.
Familiarity with automotive product development processes and development tools.
Additional European languages.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8165051-2129038". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10020558