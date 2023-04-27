C++ Software Developer for Machine Control systems
2023-04-27
Do you want to help the Heavy Construction Industry transfer into advanced digitized solutions using a variety of new technologies? Are you an experienced Software Developer or Engineer with a strong personal drive and in-depth knowledge of C++? We invite you to join our R&D team at Leica Geosystems Technology Machine Control Division in Stockholm and live out your ambitions in an international high-tech environment.
We offer
Leica Geosystems Machine Control Division is located in Liljeholmen, Stockholm. We are a global company of great diversity with employees working across the world, hence you will collaborate with colleagues both in-house and in R&D departments in Denmark, Switzerland, and Australia among others. We deliver state-of-the-art GPS guidance and automation technology for heavy construction machinery, and our ambition is to become the world market leader. Your mission will be to maintain and develop our position through top grade software in innovative projects.
We offer you an exciting and challenging position in a company where you are close to the product and where you have a considerable influence on your own work. You will join a group of talented, motivated, and ambitious colleagues, working closely together to ensure that targets are met.
Key responsibilities
In the role as Software Developer, you will be working with C++ development in robotics-like scenarios and you will:
Work with object-oriented programming and software architecture
Contribute to all aspects of the software development lifecycle from design and specification to testing and documentation
Provide input and recommendations into technical decision making and development direction
We are looking for a talented software professional with strong personal drive
We imagine you have a degree in engineering, possibly robotics, or computer science or equivalent experience. Fluent in English is a prerequisite and knowledge in Swedish is an advantage.
You are skilled in the following:
Modern C++, object-oriented programming, and design patterns
QT and C++ STL
Knowledge in any of the following will be considered an advantage: Linux and Yocto build systems, DevOps, robotics, kinematics, surveying, Python, cloud services, embedded systems, and linear algebra.
Your colleagues probably say that you have a high technical knowledge and a strong personal impact. You seek opportunities to network and collaborate well across the organization. You take responsibility for your work, are quality-conscious, result-oriented, and meet agreed deadlines.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-11
E-post: jobb.geo@leica-geosystems.com
Leica Geosystems Technology AB
Årstaängsvägen 17
