C++ Programmer (Animation Tech)
2024-07-25
IO Interactive is seeking a talented Animation Tech Programmer to join our team on our backbone team. We are currently working on two exciting game projects: Project 007 and Project Fantasy. Project 007 is a brand-new James Bond video game featuring an entirely original Bond story, and Project Fantasy is an ambitious new IP for console and PC that will revolutionize the online fantasy RPG genre.
As we work on these exciting projects, we need a skilled professional to assist us in the development of our state-of-the-art propriety game development engine, Glacier.
What you will do:
You will be part of the Animation Tech team that has the goal of building a system that allows the creation of games with high quality animations.
You will be working on developing the new animation system, primarily with focus on the runtime.
Your help will be instrumental in training and assisting animators and content creators to fully utilize the new system to achieve their creative vision in an efficient way.
Who you are:
Solid demonstrable experience with animation programming from AAA games or indie games that used novel animation techniques
Master's degree in computer science or Software Engineering
Excellent C++ skills
Well-founded in mathematics, especially in linear algebra
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people.
