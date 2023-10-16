C++ Development Engineer
2023-10-16
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Hey you!
Let me tell you about this golden opportunity to get into Scania's most exciting development department!
At Autonomous Transport Solutions, we create solutions that empower our vehicles to drive autonomously on public roads. We already have in-house designed prototype vehicles on the road and our goal is to finalize this amazing driverless product. Next to having a solid organization that ensures that we can realize our incredible ideas, there is a start-up mentality up in the air. It is challenging and exciting every day.
Scania is a member of the TRATON group and to overcome some of the most difficult engineering problems of the twenty-first century, the brands within TRATON collaborate closely.
You will be part of the Situational Awareness Team which is located in Södertälje, Sweden and collaborate with our Munich colleagues in Germany. You will be at the forefront of shaping the future of transportation with your crucial role, ensuring that our autonomous products are safe, reliable and have a great performance. The situational awareness team is contributing to the onboard software in the following areas:
• Creating decision material to find a desired trajectory (e.g. state prediction of traffic participants)
• Data-driven techniques for road user prediction
• Most development is done with C++ where we run some GPU-accelerated algorithms
Your Skills
• You are passionate about C++ development
• You are a true team worker, able to take on varying tasks
• Good communication skills and a preference for cross-functional teamwork
• Analytical, goal-oriented and structured way of working
Having skills/knowledge in one of the following areas is considered a bonus:
• Big data analytics, e.g. tools such as PySpark
• GPU programming, e.g. CUDA C++
• Good knowledge of vehicle dynamics or applied mathematics
• Computer or data science background
If you consider this your dream job and feel you have a fair share of what is mentioned above - apply! At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, I encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Who am I as your manager?
I am here to support our team to succeed and have fun at work every day. I constantly seek to maintain diversity as one of our team's top priorities, since it increases productivity and fun at work. The Situational Awareness team currently consists of 5 team members including both female and male members from all over the world with different backgrounds and experience levels!
In March 2022, I got the mission to lead, inspire and develop a motivated team of talented people. The most significant part of my day is spent thinking about how to inspire my co-workers to develop and unlock their full potential.
Curious about the position, the situational awareness team or myself? Never hesitate to reach out to me!
Our offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace with respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support. We believe in modern leadership thinking and an agile way of working!
Looking forward to hearing from you, feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions.
Natalie Richardson
• 46 (0) 735966268, natalie.richardson@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV and relevant certificates. You don't have to send a cover letter, just upload your CV twice in that case. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-10-29. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
